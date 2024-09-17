Watch Meghann Fahy Teach Jimmy Fallon The Perfect Couple Intro Dance

The White Lotus Emmy nominee also shared a crazy photo posing with a perfect dummy replica of herself.

Meghann Fahy has starred in two much-talked-about shows in the past two years: The White Lotus Season 2, which earned the actress a 2023 Emmy nomination, and the supremely soapy The Perfect Couple starring Nicole Kidman. And the buzziest aspect about the latter is, without a doubt, the head-scratching choice to have the entire cast — including the character whose murder is central to the plot — do a choreographed dance together in the opening credits.

As such, Fahy couldn't leave her September 16 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon without teaching the dance-battle aficionado a bit of the choreo she pulled off alongside Kidman, Liev Schrieber, and the rest of The Perfect Couple cast. The group does an outdoor group dance to "Criminals” by Meghan Trainor.

"You do a choreographed dance sequence in the beginning that people were talking about, because they were like, 'It's kind of out of nowhere, and it's really fun, and everyone's doing it," Fallon explained. "'Cause it's a murder mystery show, not a musical dance show."

Fahy told Fallon that she "personally found it very difficult" to nail the steps. "I really struggle to learn choreography," she admitted, saying it dated back to her days of dance classes as a kid.

Given that Fahy still managed to pull off the dance better than co-stars who shall remain nameless, Fallon asked her, "Do you think that you could teach me?"

"Well, let's find out," Fahy gamely replied.

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Meghann Fahy and Jimmy Fallon break out The Perfect Couple finger guns

"It highlights none of my strengths, so I should definitely keep doing it on TV," Fahy joked as she rose to teach Fallon those Perfect Couple finger guns and jazz hands.

"Okay, I don't need to know the whole song," Fallon deadpanned as Fahy, who incredibly seems to remember all of the choreography, had him sliding to the left and right.

Soon, it was showtime, as Trainor's "Criminal" kicked in and Fallon tried his absolute best to keep up with Fahy.

During her interview, Fahy also shared an unsettling photo that found her posing with her The Perfect Couple "body double" dummy."

"It's very strange to see your body, like, in actual space. I feel like most people have only seen themselves in a mirror," Fahy said. "So this photo was crazy, because they were obviously holding it up, and I saw my own arm coming around to put my own arm around myself."

Watch Fahy's interview above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.