Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy Will Star in Peacock’s Crime Thriller The Good Daughter

The Emmy Award-nominated actresses will play the Quinn sisters in the limited series based on Karin Slaughter's suspenseful small-town thriller.

A suspenseful new series coming to Peacock is sure to leave audiences awestruck thanks to the pair of leading ladies set to star.

Rose Byrne (Physical, Bridesmaids) and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple) are signed on to star in The Good Daughter, based on the 2017 New York Times bestseller of the same name by crime author Karin Slaughter. Byrne and Slaughter will also serve as executive producers, with the Pieces of Her and Will Trent author writing all episodes of the scripted crime drama.

Here's what we know so far:

What is The Good Daughter about? Byrne and Fahy will star as Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, respectively, sisters who have spent 28 years “trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence,” according to the show’s official description. The story takes place in the small town of Pikeville, where Charlotte — who followed in her father’s footsteps to become a lawyer — must confront her demons when another attack strikes the small town, and she is the first to arrive on the scene. What comes next is a twisting and turning case featuring one shocking revelation after another. “In the end, she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all,” the synopsis reads.

Slaughter discussed the importance of writing the bestseller with PBS Books at the 2017 National Book Festival.

“The point of crime fiction is to hold a mirror up to society,” she said. “We do talk about violence and criminal acts, but it's in service of a greater story. And when I wrote this book, I was very conscious that it could almost be a Victorian novel, because it talks about family, society, rich and poor, rural versus urban, have versus have not. The Quinns in this town I created, they're the weird people in town because they don't think the way everybody else thinks. But the fact is ... every small town has the family that doesn't belong and that's what makes them belong."

Who is involved in The Good Daughter? Fahy replaces actress Jessica Biel (Candy, The Sinner), who was originally slated to star as Charlotte and executive produce, but couldn't due to a scheduling conflict. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver, will serve as executive producers for Made Up Stories, the same company behind Slaughter’s adapted Netflix series Pieces of Her, as well as The Undoing and Wolf Like Me. Made Up Stories is partnering in the production with film and TV studio FIFTH SEASON, which will distribute the series internationally. Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans) will executive produce and direct all episodes.