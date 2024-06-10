Dick Van Dyke, 98, Is Glowing & All Smiles in Pics From 2024 Daytime Emmys

The legendary actor made history at the Daytime Emmys with his win for Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

Dick Van Dyke is still making history at 98.

When the 2024 Daytime Emmys nominees were announced in April, one category stood out for millions of fans: Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series. More specifically, one nominee stood out: Van Dyke himself, who stunned audiences with his performance as Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's Days of Our Lives across four episodes last fall.

Dick Van Dyke was all smiles making history at 2024 Daytime Emmys

Well, the results are in, and it's official: Van Dyke won the Daytime Emmy, giving him the unbelievable distinction of being the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in history. It couldn't have happened to a better person — and let's face it, he couldn't be more glowing in this adorable post-win photo!

Dick Van Dyke wins Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for "Days of our Lives" at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images for NATAS

The magnitude of Van Dyke's history-making moment wasn't lost on him. His acceptance speech was heartfelt, genuine, and, of course, filled with his trademark humor.

"I feel like a spy from nighttime television," he explained. "I'm the oldest nominee in history. I can't believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!"

Ultimately, Van Dyke had nothing but love for everyone who have supported him throughout his eight decades in Hollywood.

"I'm 98 years old, can you believe it?" he asked from the stage at Los Angeles' Westin Bonaventure. "This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless."

Van Dyke's performance as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux captivated Peacock audiences throughout his four-episode arc. (Robicheaux was former soldier who was eventually reunited with a son he forgot he had.)

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys to go along with his most recent Daytime Emmy win, most notably three wins in the 1960s for his iconic TV sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Days of Our Lives has an illustrious history on NBC and Peacock

The iconic soap Days of Our Lives was a permanent fixture in the NBC daytime schedule from 1965 to 2022 before moving to Peacock, where the series continues to transfix viewers as only Days can.

The show has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series four times: in 1978, 2013, 2015, and 2018, alongside countless — oh, and we mean countless — Daytime Emmys for various actors, storylines, and production work.