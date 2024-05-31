During Commercial Break: Angela Bassett Attempts to Do the Thing

What’s New on Peacock in June 2024? Love Island USA, The Valley, WWE, Olympic Trials & More

June means summertime is officially on the way, and right on cue to mark the start of the steamy season, Peacock is heating things up this month with a sweltering blend of original streaming premieres and scorching movie blockbusters.

A sweet Peacock original leads the sizzling lineup of can’t-miss content coming to the bird app in June, courtesy of the Season 6 premiere of Love Island USA, streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning June 11. Be it love, money, or plain old winner’s bragging rights, it’s a briefs-and-bikinis perfect way to get your TV summer started off right.

RELATED: Get Your First Look at Ariana Madix As Host of Love Island USA Season 6

Reality TV ramps up the fun factor even further on June 5, when Bravo’s hit new series The Valley serves up an extended and uncensored version of its debut season finale just for Peacock. With a second season already booked and on the way, it’s the perfect occasion to toast the trials and triumphs of the bottle service life alongside Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, plus a entire entourage of new fan faves.

It wouldn’t be summer without slathering on a generous squeeze of top-tier box office blockbusters, and Peacock’s feelin’ the burn with huge new movie additions including John Wick Chapters 1-3 (plus Peacock original spinoff series The Continental), Best Picture Oscar-winner Gladiator, and a sweet trio of thrilling flicks in the action-packed Bourne franchise. And while we’re talking action, Peacock’s definitely the place to be for the WWE this month as the exclusive streaming home for every ringside second of Clash at the Castle Scotland, which streams live from Glasgow on June 15.

RELATED: WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland Match Card & How to Watch

As the Paris Summer Olympic Games inch ever nearer to the official opening ceremonies on July 26, Peacock’s absolutely loaded this month with coverage of Olympic Trials events. Catch Swimming & Diving beginning June 15, Track & Field starting June 22, and Gymnastics beginning on June 27.

Is there ever really a bad time to binge a scream or two? Nope, never! — which is why Peacock’s pulling out the horror stops in June with Summer Scares, a curated horror film selection that packs in a murderer's row of bloody great faves like M3GAN, Get Out, Night Swim, and many more (check out the full listing here!)

And last but not least, Peacock’s also the place to commemorate Pride month all June long, welcoming an eclectic and vibrant screen collection filled with LGBTQIA+ voices. Catch new Peacock original documentary Queer Planet (which dives deep into scientists’ reassessment of animal attraction) beginning June 6, alongside new-for-June movie favorites including The Birdcage, Brokeback Mountain, A Fantastic Woman, Saved!, Summer Qamp, and It’s OK to Ask Questions: Season 2.

RELATED: Who's on Team USA? Here's a List of the Athletes Qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in June:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock June Highlights

June 5: The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version

June 6: Queer Planet (Peacock Original)*

June 11: Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)*

June 13: The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

June 20: Megamind Rules!, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

June 25: TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

Movies (Streaming June 1)

2012*

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque*

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante’s Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3*

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)*

Ghostbusters II*

Girls Trip*

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum*

The Joneses

Limbo*

Love is Strange

Love’s Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers (‘05)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House (‘12)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In

Arriving after June 1

June 2

The Alpinist*

June 3

OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)

June 4

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 - Premiere (Bravo)

Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 - All Episodes (Oxygen)

June 5

The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

June 6

Queer Planet - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Kung Fu Panda*

June 7

Summer Qamp*

Of An Age*

June 11

Love Island USA, Season 6 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*.

The Weakest Link, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)

June 13

The Dirty D, Season 3 - Premiere - Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)

Family Weekend

What Lies Below

June 14

Cocaine Bear*

June 15

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Ward

June 19

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*

June 20

Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 24

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 - Finale (Hallmark)

June 25

TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)

June 26

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Kung Fu Panda 3*

June 28

Champions*

Pride 2024

4th Man Out

5B

1985

Adventures Of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (arrives June 1)

Anna And The Apocalypse (arrives June 1)

Being BeBe: The BeBe Zahara Benet Documentary

Bent (1997)

Billy Elliot (arrives June 1)

The Birdcage (arrives June 1)

Brokeback Mountain (arrives June 1)

Burlesque* (arrives June 1)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material

Capote (arrives June 1)

The Carmilla Movie

Cherry Grove Stories

Commitment To Life

Cooking With Pride: Season 1

Couple to Throuple: Season 1*

Dating Amber

Drag Becomes Him

Drive Away Dolls*

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

A Fantastic Woman (arrives June 1)

Far From Heaven (arrives June 1)

Freaky*

G.B.F.

Geography Club

Guys And Dolls

Handsome Devil

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2 (arrives June 1)

Janeane Garofalo: If I May

Jennifer's Body (arrives June 1)

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker's The Pass

Knock At The Cabin*

Love Is Strange (arrives June 1)

M3GAN*

Mapplethorpe

Margaret Cho: Psycho

The Matthew Shepard Story

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post

Of An Age* (arrives June 7)

Our Son*

Philadelphia (arrives June 1)

Pride (2014) (arrives June 1)

The Producers ('05) (arrives June 1)

Queer as Folk: Season 1*

Queer Planet* (arrives June 6)

Saved! (arrives June 1)

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Sleepaway Camp

Spoiler Alert*

Summer Qamp* (arrives June 7)

Tár*

THEY/THEM*

Urbania

We Are Lady Parts*

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)

2024 Paris Olympics

June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special

June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats

June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Springboard

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women's Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women's Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men's Synchro Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Synchro Platform

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Platform

June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Platform

June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men’s Platform

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Springboard

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - M Springboard Final

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - W Platform Final

June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field - Heats

June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly:

Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday through June 13)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday through June 14)

Live Events:

June 1: Pro Motocross Championship – Hangtown

June 1: IMSA – Detroit

June 1: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)

June 1-2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic

June 1-2: The 79th U.S. Women’s Open

June 1-2: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

June 1-2: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open

June 1-2: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open

June 1-2: INDYCAR - Streets of Detroit

June 1-2: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

June 2: HSBC SVNS - Madrid

June 2: Wanda Diamond League - Stockholm

June 2-9: Criterium du Dauphine 2024

June 3: Golf’s Longest Day

June 4: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)

June 6-9: PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament

June 6-9: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open

June 7-9: ShopRite LPGA Classic

June 7-9: PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Champ

June 7-9: INDYCAR - Road America

June 8: Pro Motocross Championship – Thunder Valley

June 8: USMNT – USA v. Columbia (Spanish)

June 8-9: IMSA – Montreal - Porsche Carrera Cup

June 8-9: IMSA – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Mid Ohio

June 9: NXT Battleground

June 10-16: Live From the U.S. Open

June 12: USMNT – USA v. Brazil (Spanish)

June 13-15: Meijer LPGA Classic

June 13-16: The 124th U.S. Open

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

June 15: Boxxer: Chris Billam-Smith v. Richard Riakporhe

June 15: Pro Motocross Championship – High Point

June 18-21: Royal Ascot

June 20-23: PGA TOUR Travelers Championship

June 20-23: KPMG PGA Women’s Championship

June 21-23: IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Watkins Glen

June 21-23: PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open

June 21-23: INDYCAR - Laguna Seca

June 23: World Surf League Tahiti Bound

June 23: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 1

June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open

June 27-30: PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic

June 27-29: LPGA Dow Championship

June 29: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud

June 29-30: 111th Tour de France

News Programming & Talk Shows

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day

(*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, June 5)

Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música 2024 (June 9)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Determined Dads (June 15-19)