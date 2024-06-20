Despicable Me 4 Official Popcorn Bucket Keeps Your Hands Free for World Domination

Gru is taking care of Gru Jr. in Despicable Me 4, and you can get in the spirit with the official popcorn bucket.

There’s a new summer blockbuster rapidly approaching theaters: Despicable Me 4. It promises a lot of fun new merch, but fans and collectors are perhaps most excited for the hottest item to come out of any theatrical release (insert dramatic reveal music here) — the official Despicable Me 4 popcorn bucket — and this one is a doozy.

As those who have watched the Despicable Me 4 trailer know, the latest installment in the beloved animated franchise will see Gru (Steve Carell) deal with his greatest challenge yet: Being the father of a newborn. That’s right, Gru Jr. is here to join the Minions in making Gru’s best evil plans go awry. In the spirit of supervillain babies keeping one on their toes, the new popcorn bucket available at Regal Cinemas keeps your hands free. Also, you don’t hold it, you wear it.

Regal's Despicable Me 4 Official Popcorn Bucket

The official Despicable Me 4 Popcorn Bucket. Photo: Universal Pictures

Here it is in all its glory, a popcorn bucket with the same functionality as a baby carrier. Listen, if you truly love popcorn, you'll understand keeping it safe.

The official Despicable Me 4 popcorn has two straps that go over the front of your shoulders, allowing the large popcorn holder to sit comfortably on your chest. It’s even got an extra strap on the side for “additional snack storage." Once it’s comfortably resting where you want it, you can secure the lower back buckle to make sure that, even if your popcorn starts fussing during the movie, it’s not going anywhere.

The official Despicable Me 4 Popcorn Bucket. Photo: Universal Pictures

So, obviously, this bad boy has function, but let’s talk about form. It’s sporting the typical Minion overall blue, so you’ll match your favorite characters. It’s even got a little Minion logo staring at the popcorn from the left side strap. However, it’s the unmistakable Gru scarf wrapped around the top of your bucket that makes this the can’t-miss Despicable Me 4 item of the summer. It’s rare to have a quick place to clean off those buttery fingers on the go with your average, inferior, non-wearable popcorn bucket, but this is yet another genius invention courtesy of Gru.

Despicable Me 4 Release Date

A Scene from Despicable Me 4. Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios

You and your fancy new popcorn bucket can enjoy the latest installment in Gru’s story, Despicable Me 4, when it hits theaters on July 3, 2024.

This time around, Gru’s family is even bigger with the addition of baby Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. As if that’s not enough, the family has to deal with a new villain in town, criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), who escapes prison and vows to take revenge on his nemesis, Gru. As if that’s not enough for one movie, audiences will be introduced to the Mega Minions — which are Minions who have been given somewhat familiar superpowers designed to help Gru take down Le Mal… if they don’t take down each other first.

Catch Despicable Me 4 only in theaters on July 2. Catch up on the past movies on Peacock now.