Cynthia Erivo reunited with Color Purple co-star Joaquina Kalukango for the Fugees' take on the soul classic.

Cynthia Erivo's Dazzling Cover of "Killing Me Softly With His Song" Is Life-Changing

Cynthia Erivo took the Fugees' version of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" to new heights in a recent duet with fellow Broadway icon Joaquina Kalukango at the Kennedy Center.

The Wicked star is applauded far and wife for her spellbinding vocals and powerhouse performances, and she served nothing but showstoppers for her December 2023 show at the Kennedy Center.

After tapping her Color Purple co-star to join her onstage for a performance of "Killing Me Softly with His Song," the audience knew they were in for a treat. Infusing passion and stunning vocals into the track, the performance was soul-stirring from beginning to end.

Watch Cynthia Erivo's performance of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" from her December 2023 Kennedy Center concert here.

Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango's "Killing Me Softly with His Song"

Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As soon as Erivo began singing the first note of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" — first made famous by Roberta Flack and then imaginatively reinterpreted by the Fugees — the crowd erupted with praise. "You know this one, huh?" Erivo teased before continuing with angelic grace, singing each note with emotive delicacy.

Once the band dropped the iconic Fugees riff, Kalukango added her vocals as well.

Erivo's rich timbre and emotional depth perfectly complimented Kalukango's soulful and expressive delivery while the songstresses took turns taking listeners on a sonic journey. The harmonies were executed expertly, showcasing their incredible chemistry and musical synergy. Both singers had ample time to shine during the powerful duet, bringing a fresh and poignant interpretation to the hit.

Erivo and Kalukango's rendition of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" was spectacular, adding an iconic reimagining to the track's long-running portfolio of covers.

Cynthia Erivo performs during The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

What to know about "Killing Me Softly with His Song"

"Killing Me Softly with His Song" was initially recorded by Lori Lieberman and released on her self-titled debut album in 1972.

The credited composers, Charles Fox and the late Norman Gimbel, have infamously disputed Lieberman's role in inspiring the song in recent decades. However, during the song's initial release, Lieberman credited the creation of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" to a Don McLean concert she attended in the early 1970s.

“Don McLean. I saw him at the Troubadour in L.A. last year..." Lieberman told the Daily News in 1973. "I was moved by his performance, by the way he developed his numbers; he got right through to me."

McLean had hit the mainstream with his megahit "America Pie," but Lieberman said she'd found herself mesmerized by his haunting ballad "Empty Chairs." According to Lieberman, she then grabbed a napkin and began writing down ideas that would help inspire "Killing Me Softly with His Song."

Lieberman echoed this origin story in 2021 with an interview with The Washington Post, where McLean also supported her claims of the song's origin story. Lieberman may not have an official songwriting credit, but she's widely regarded as the single's muse.

Lieberman's "Killing Me Softly with His Song" failed to chart upon its release but became a megahit after Roberta Flack covered it in 1973. After hearing Lieberman's recording on an airplane, Flack reached out to Fox for permission to cover the track. Her tweaked version — featured on her 1973 album Killing Me Softly — scored Flack two Grammy Awards for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Record Of The Year.

The version of "Killing Me Softly with His Song" that Erivo and Kalukango honored with their Kennedy Center performance was the hip-hop trio Fugees’ funky 1996 rendition.

Adding sitar synths and percussive beats alongside Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's velvety vocals, the Fugees' version was an international success. The single reached No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay charts and, in 2023, landed on Billboard's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.