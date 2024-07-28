Wicked star Cynthia Erivo always deliver a spellbinding performance, as she did with the Etta James classic.

Cynthia Erivo Took Etta James' "At Last" to New Heights at Royal Albert Hall

As a vocal legend, Cynthia Erivo has tackled many powerhouse songs throughout her sprawling tenure, but her take on "At Last" is one of her most iconic sets.

The award-winning performer — and Wicked star — is a shining gem on any playbill, and her star power only continues to rise. From Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" to her reimagining of Sound of Music classics, Erivo dazzles audiences with every live performance she delivers.

When Erivo grabs the microphone, goosebumps are pending, so it should be no surprise that she had the crowd in her hand after she sang Etta James' beloved jazz classic.

Watch Cynthia Erivo's performance of "At Last" from her 2022 performance at the Royal Albert Hall here.

Cynthia Erivo's Performance of "At Last"

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Erivo took the stage in front of the BBC Concert Orchestra for a night dedicated to the female vocal titans that had come before her, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and Gladys Knight. So, it was only a matter of time before Etta James' supernova hit "At Last" made an appearance.

From the moment the orchestra swelled with the song's beginning notes, there was a palpable sense of anticipation in the air as the audience waited for Erivo to begin.

As soon as Erivo sang the first notes of "At Last," it was evident that the audience was in for a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Her velvety voice — a powerful and versatile instrument — effortlessly captured the essence of James' original recording while infusing the set with her own unique style. Each high note was reached with precision, while the lower registers resonated with rich warmth. Erivo's ability to inject deep emotion within each verse is a marvel; she used it to full effect during this set.

Cynthia Erivo performs at The D23 Expo 2022 on Sseptember 10, 2022. Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Of course, the full orchestra took the performance to the next level. The grandeur of Royal Albert Hall, with its impeccable acoustics and historic ambiance, made for the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable performance. The intricate accompaniment provided the perfect sonic backdrop to Erivo's emotional delivery, her depth and intensity resonating with the audience.

Erivo sang the song with a delicate yet confident touch, expertly drawing the crowd in and creating an intimate connection that swelled with passion as the set concluded. Erivo's mind-boggling balance of power and subtlety set her rendition of "At Last" apart, breathing new life to a timeless song.

What to Know About "At Last"

As many bride-to-be's chosen track for walking down the aisle, "At Last" remains one of the most beloved love songs ever.

"At Last" was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren and initially recorded by big band artist Glenn Miller as part of the 1941 soundtrack Sun Valley Serenade. The song struck a chord with many listeners, and Miller's recording peaked at No. 2 on Billboard charts.

"At Last" gained widespread attention in 1960 after jazz icon Etta James recorded her rendition. The recording has received several awards and accolades.

James' "At Last" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1991 and, in 2009, was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry. Of course, she was far from the last dynamite vocalist to record her twist on Glenn Miller's track. Beyoncé, Cyndi Lauper, and Celine Dion are just a few artists who have recorded chart-topping versions of "At Last," a testament to the love ballad's timeless appeal.