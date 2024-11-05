Christopher Meloni & Paul Rudd Are Your Favorite BFFs in This Bowling Pic

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star and Rudd got together for a great cause.

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni and actor Paul Rudd are old friends, and they recently reunited at charity event — and went bowling!

"This way that way. Joining @paulrudd_ and @sayorg," Meloni captioned a carousel of Instagram photos shared on November 1. (See them below.)

Meloni and Rudd got together in support of SAY (The Stuttering Association for the Young), an organization providing a community of support for kids and teens who stutter.

The two friends had their bowling shoes on that night — but unfortunately, there's no update on who came out victorious. Our money's on Rudd. He no doubt made Meloni laugh (and mess up) every time he stepped up to bowl.

Although Rudd has never appeared in the Law & Order franchise alongside Meloni's Elliot Stabler, longtime fans know the two memorably were part of the cast of the 2001 cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer.

Christopher Meloni reveals his favorite SVU scene with Mariska Hargitay

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) starred alongside each other on Law & Order: SVU for so many seasons. But what moments stand out for the actors?

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Meloni revealed that out of all the scenes he and Hargitay filmed over the years, one is particularly memorable.

"My favorite SVU scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot," he explained. "We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was eight months pregnant at the time, so it's a moment I find particularly special."

The scene in question took place in the Season 7 episode "Fault," and it's just as high-pressure and intense as Meloni remembers. And yes, Hargitay was only a short while away from welcoming her son August at the time of filming in 2006. Talk about an iconic moment!