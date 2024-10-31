Mariska Hargitay's Son Is a Dead Ringer for His Dad as He Towers Over Her in New Pic

As Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay is used to standing up to men twice her size. But now she's being dwarfed by her own son!

In a new picture, Hargitay embraces her eldest, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, a college freshman who stands a full head above his mother. What's more, he's got the same stature and smile as his actor father, Peter Hermann.

Check out the photo here.

Who is Mariska Hargitay's son, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann?

Hargitay and Peter Hermann became first-time parents after she gave birth to August Miklos Friedrich Hermann on June 28, 2006. "Nobody wanted to be pregnant more than me," Hargitay told SELF in 2007. "From the minute I found out, I was wearing full-on maternity pants. My stomach was totally flat, mind you, but I was just so excited."

“You know, I think because I became a mom later in life, everything in life means more," Hargitay told SheBuysTravel shortly following August's 2006 birth. "Every day is deeper and richer and more soulful. Life is more sacred with him. Therefore, work is so much more now because I understand and value everything a little bit more.”

Mariska Hargitay at the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Lighting Ceremony at the Empire State Building on Friday, April 5, 2024. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

August Hermann has dealt with a stutter growing up, and thanks to his parents donations, the entire family was inducted into the 2023 Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Hall of Fame in 2023

"I think that being in a place where you're surrounded by the people who are dealing with the same thing you are is super special," August told People during the event. "In school, there aren’t a lot of other people, or on the sports teams you play, at the organizations you go to, at the events I’m at with my parents. There's always a lot of pressure and conversation. So to be in a place where the edge is off, and it's encouraged, it's welcomed? It's special.”

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann also share Amaya and Andrew

August is the oldest of the couple's three children, with a little sister and brother adopted within six months of each other in 2011. In a January 2024 check-in with People, Hargitay revealed that 12-year-old Andrew has yet to see an episode of SVU, so he occasionally gets confused by the emotional reactions she gets from fans. “He thinks I play a cop on TV, end of story,” Hargitay explained. “So he asked, ‘Why does everyone say I love you when we're walking down the street?'"

