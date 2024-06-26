Christian Guardino's Soulful Jackson 5 Cover Left Simon Cowell Speechless

In 2017 a 16-year-old America's Got Talent contestant by the name of Christian Guardino absolutely floored the Judges with a moving and soulful cover of "Who's Lovin' You" by The Jackson 5. The powerful performance was enough to net Guardino a Golden Buzzer from AGT veteran, Howie Mandel. Similar to the Playoff Pass on The Voice, the Golden Buzzer allows a player to skip right to the Live Shows.

While the young vocalist didn't end up winning the season, he was still incredibly grateful to be the recipient of such a high honor.

Revisiting Christian Guardino's America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Audition

Almost never at a loss for words, Simon Cowell found himself utterly speechless.

"Christian," he said, "I need 10 seconds here because I actually don't know what to say right now." Mel B, on the other hand, couldn't contain herself, exclaiming: "WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!" Mandel then asked Guardino, "If you could make one wish right now, this second to make something come true for yourself, what would you wish?" When the contestant said he wished for the Golden Buzzer, Mandel made it come true.

"I'm at a loss for words," Guardino, a Long Island native, said after his life-changing audition. "I'm at a loss for words, because before, I was so nervous. I couldn't even speak. Then I started to sing and everybody loved me. I want to thank Howie so much for doing this for me; for giving me the opportunity to go to the Live Shows. I want to give him another big hug. I'm just shocked that somebody picked me. Out of all the people they could've picked...Howie picked me. It's incredible."

Where is Christian Guardino now? Since competing on AGT, Guardino has released a number of single tracks, including "Wishful Thinking," "Poison Ivy," "The Story Goes," Wanderer," "Missing Part of Me," "Waiting," and "Higher," and "Only You (feat. Ricky Belfort)."

He competed on the 20th season of American Idol, making it all the way to the Top 7 before being eliminated. His first-ever gig as a headliner took place in 2022 at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in his hometown of Patchogue, New York.

New episodes of America's Got Talent air on NBC every Tuesday at at 8/7c. If you miss the weekly broadcasts, don't panic — episodes debut on Peacock the day after they air. Watch the first three episodes of Season 19 right here!