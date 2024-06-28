Cassadee Pope Sounds So Powerful Singing "I Hope You Dance"

Sometimes all you need is a couple guitars and the right message. Backstage at the Opry, The Voice Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope performed a stripped-down version of the crossover country hit "I Hope You Dance," and her voice and message are both so strong and clear.

Written by Mark D. Sanders and Tia Sillers, "I Hope You Dance" is a popular choice for graduations, encouraging listeners to take the road less traveled and seize all of life's opportunities. According to Rolling Stone Australia, Sillers actually wrote the song about her divorce, but the message still applies.

Singer Lee Ann Womack recorded the song with help from the Sons of the Desert, the country band two of her brothers were in. Released in 2000, "I Hope You Dance" was a crossover hit and won Song of the Year at the CMAs, ACMs, and ASCAP awards as well as the Grammy for Best Country Song.

I hope you never lose your sense of wonder

You get your fill to eat, but always keep that hunger

May you never take one single breath for granted

God forbid love ever leave you empty-handed



I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean

Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens

Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance



I hope you dance

I hope you dance



I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance

Never settle for the path of least resistance

Livin' might mean takin' chances, but they're worth takin'

Lovin' might be a mistake, but it's worth makin'



Don't let some hellbent heart leave you bitter

When you come close to sellin' out, reconsider

Give the heavens above more than just a passing glance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance

I hope you dance (Time is a wheel in constant motion always)

I hope you dance (Rolling us along)

I hope you dance (Tell me, who wants to look back on their years and wonder)

I hope you dance (Where those years have gone?)



I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean

Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens

Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance

And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance



Dance

I hope you dance

I hope you dance (Time is a wheel in constant motion always)

I hope you dance (Rolling us along)

I hope you dance (Tell me, who wants to look back on their years and wonder)

I hope you dance (Where those years have gone?)



Tell me, who wants to look back on their years and wonder

Where those years have gone?

