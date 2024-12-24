Blake Shelton's Spirited "Go Tell It on the Mountain" Cover Will Touch Your Soul

There are some Christmas carols that have been covered over and over. "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and other classics are pretty standard fare. But when it came time to record a song for a family Christmas movie, former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton chose something slightly unexpected, but totally delightful: "Go Tell It on the Mountain." Listen to his rollicking cover farther down.

Blake Shelton sang an upbeat "Go Tell It on the Mountain" cover

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For the 2024 Christmas comedy The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Shelton contributed the tune to the soundtrack, and wrote on Instagram, "Christmas came early!!!!!" when it was released, revealing he had a "a great time" recording the song.

"Go Tell It on the Mountain" is inspired by a passage in the Gospel of Luke about spreading Jesus' message, and because it references the story of the Nativity, it's considered a Christmas song.

RELATED: John Legend's Superb Version of "This Christmas" Is a Must-Hear Holiday Gift (VIDEO)

Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"I love everything about Christmas, especially music that makes me feel as good inside as the holiday itself," Shelton said in September, per AntiMusic. "We wanted to record a song that expresses reverence and faith and puts a smile on your face. 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' does all of that, and I hope our version and the movie become a new Christmas tradition." The outlet points out that the background vocals come courtesy of singer Wendy Moten, who was the runner-up on Season 21 of The Voice as a member of Team Shelton!

RELATED: Susan Boyle's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Cover Will Envelop You in Warmth

He promoted the song, and the season, again on December 23, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of himself in the recording booth and writing, "It's almost time!!! Y'all ready for Christmas?!?"

Clearly, Shelton is excited for the holiday. The country titan revealed that he and his wife, The Voice Coach Gwen Stefani, have a unique tradition when it comes to preparing the Christmas meal. “Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas — and not just like your normal, typical [dishes]. But we always challenge ourselves and try to come up with a different, weird, complicated, difficult thing to cook every year,” Shelton revealed in 2022 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.