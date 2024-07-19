Peacock's Bel-Air Teases Steamy Summer Drama & Return of OG Fresh Prince Actor in Season 3 Trailer

The third season of Bel-Air will debut on Peacock on Thursday, August 15.

Geoffrey Butler is back (kind of) in the official trailer for Season 3 of Peacock's Bel-Air. While he isn't playing the role fans know and love from the original series, iconic Fresh Prince alumnus Joseph Marcell will make a guest appearance as a brand-new character in the forthcoming batch of episodes, Teen Vogue confirmed today.

“The homages get people so excited! Last season it was Tatyana Ali [who played the original Ashley],” showrunner Carla Banks Waddles told the magazine. “Every season, without forcing it, we like bringing back our OG cast because we love them, the audience loves them… being able to bring Joseph Marcell back was very exciting.”

While it's a more dramatic take on the classic sitcom that skyrocketed a young Will Smith to global fame, Bel-Air still follows the same premise as its light-hearted predecessor. Jabari Banks leads the show as Will Smith, a teenager who relocates from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of LA's affluent Bel-Air neighborhood.

Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) round out the cast.

Watch The Trailer for Season 3 of Peacock's Bel-Air

When Does Season 3 of Bel-Air Premiere? The third season of Bel-Air will debut on Peacock Thursday, August 15. The official Season 3 synopsis is as follows: "School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home." Catch up on the story so far with the first two seasons right here.

Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Lamarcus (Justin Cornwell), Vivian (Cassandra Freeman), Philip (Adrian Holmes), Hilary (Coco Jones), Ashley (Akira Akbar), Lisa (Simone Joy Jones), Will (Jabari Banks) on Season 3 Episode 1 of Bel-Air. Photo: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK

Bel-Air is showrun by Carla Banks Waddles, who serves as executive producer alongside Will Smith, Morgan Cooper, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James, and Andy Reaser. Season 3 was directed by Keesha Sharp (301, 305), John Scott (302), Nick Copus (303, 304, 310), Morgan Cooper (306), Mo McRae (EP 307), Rachel Raimist (EP 308), and Christine Swanson (EP 309).

In addition to his role as director and executive producer, Cooper also inspired the project with this viral reimagining of The Fresh Prince.

