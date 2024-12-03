Fan-Favorite Bel-Air Gets the Official Go-Ahead for the Fourth and Final Season

The plot thickens with another season of splashy drama in store for the Banks family.

Bel-Air will unlock the mansion gates one final time. Peacock’s immensely gripping series is returning for a fourth and final season, starring Jabari Banks as Will Smith in this modern take on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The fictional Banks clan shared the news in the official announcement, exclaiming, “The family is coming back!”

Rebooting the beloved '90s sitcom as a gritty drama was a risk that paid off for executive producer Morgan Cooper, who conceived of the idea after a short spec video went viral in 2019. Over its three seasons, the series has captured a loyal following, and the accolades have poured in. The Los Angeles Times said it “brilliantly reimagines a comedy classic,” and Rolling Out stated it “resonates with viewers from all walks of life," per the Season 4 press release.

What is Bel-Air about?

In the upcoming final season, Will is ready for even more transformative experiences. The character grew up on the mean streets of West Philly but now finds himself in a world inhabited by the wealthiest people in Los Angeles. “As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” reads the official synopsis.

Despite the more dramatic take, Bel-Air often pays tribute to the ‘90s comedy and has brought many of the beloved original cast back for cameos, including Tatyana Ali (who played Ashley Banks), Josephy Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Viola "Vy" Smith), and Daphne Maxwell Redi (the second Vivian Banks). Standout guest performances have been a hallmark of the series and have featured a few thrilling surprises like WWE’s Bianca Belair and none other than Dulé Hill from Psych, who both appeared in Season 3.

Where did we leave off with Bel-Air?

Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Lamarcus (Justin Cornwell), Vivian (Cassandra Freeman), Philip (Adrian Holmes), Hilary (Coco Jones), Ashley (Akira Akbar), Lisa (Simone Joy Jones), Will (Jabari Banks) on Season 3 Episode 1 of Bel-Air. Photo: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK

Though Season 3 wrapped up three months ago, the drama is still fresh for fans of the show. Set during summertime when school is out, Will finally has the freedom to do “Bel-Air his way,” reads the synopsis. He forges a closer friendship with his conservative, preppy cousin Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan), who is eager to kick his drug habit and get back on track. But the duo find that “fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews” prove hard to navigate.

Viv Banks (Cassandra Freeman), the glue that holds the family together, and her high-powered husband, Phil (Adrian Holmes), face increased pressures at work and home.

Meanwhile, for others, summer romance is in the air — though it’s not always smooth sailing. “Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home,” reads the press release.

Carla Banks Waddles is the series’ showrunner and writer. She’s also executive producing the series along with Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy and Susan Borowitz.

While we eagerly wait for Season 4 to drop, catch up on all three seasons on Peacock.