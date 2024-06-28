Missed the film in theaters? Not a problem! You can check it out on Peacock beginning July 5!

Back to Black: Everything to Know About the Amy Winehouse Biopic's Peacock & Blu-ray Debut

If you sometimes find yourself going out and looking across the water, then we come bearing great news!

The Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock next Friday, July 5, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment confirmed today. A physical release with a slew of bonus features is scheduled to drop on Tuesday, July 23. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy), the film stars Marisa Abela (Industry) as the ill-fated British singer, who rose to global fame by way of her 2006 album, Back to Black.

"Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time," reads the official synopsis. Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) round out the cast.

"It's important to feel like we're celebrating her," Taylor-Johnson said during an interview with TIME. "But at the same time, it's important to show the complexity and make her a fully rounded human being with her own agency, because I've felt like a lot of her had been lost along the way. She wasn't just a victim of her tragedy. The music and the songwriting and the Ivor Novello awards and the Grammys, those achievements were being lost."

How to Stream Amy Winehouse Biopic Back to Black on Peacock? Back to Black will make its exclusive debut on Peacock next Friday, July 5. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Back to Black Physical Release Details and Special Features

Back to Black arrives on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Tuesday, July 23 with the following bonus features...

"Transforming Into an Icon"

Cast and crew discuss bringing the essence of Amy Winehouse on-screen. Learn how Marisa Abela was cast to play the musical icon and the extensive training she went through to embody the role.

"Music as the Heartbeat"

BACK TO BLACK is a story that uses Amy’s albums and musical performances to drive the narrative. Hear from cast and crew, including some of Amy’s former bandmates, on the importance of music authenticity in the film.

Feature Commentary with director Sam Taylor-Johnson

If you want to check out the movie right now, it is available to rent and/or purchase on PVOD platforms (like Vudu and Apple TV) without any of the bonus features.