TODAY viewers were treated to an epic duet on October 24!

Andrea Bocelli's Son, Matteo, Has the Voice of an Angel — Just Like His Dad (VIDEO)

Talk about taking after your old man!

Matteo Bocelli, son of iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, joined TODAY on October 24 for a live performance of his and Sofia Carson's new single, "If I Knew." The two stunned audiences with an amazing duet.

Originally written as a solo, "If I Knew" evolved once Carson came on board. Matteo explained to Al Roker that he felt "privileged" to work with the 31-year-old actress-turned-singer.

"It needed a spark," he confessed. "We've been talking about this with Sofia for a long time, and we've known each other for a long time, and I finally got her 'yes.' I truly feel privileged to be doing this song together with her."

"It's an honor," added Carson. "The feeling is mutual."

And with that, the duo launched into the song, backdropped by a gorgeous, immersive photo of the Tuscan countryside.

"If I Knew" perfectly showcased Matteo and Carson's voices, and it shouldn't surprise anyone. His father is one of the most successful artists ever, with a laundry list of impressive accomplishments. The Gentleman's Journal put the elder Bocelli's career best when they wrote:

The Italian icon has recorded cantatas, operas and countless crossover albums. In 1995, his seminal 'Con Te Partirò' became one of the best-selling singles of all time. He's got awards from Billboard and the BRITs, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has collaborated with artists including Celine Dion, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran.

Sofia Carson and Matteo Bocelli attend the US premiere screening of "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" at Regal Essex Crossing and after party at Casa Cipriani hosted by Mercury Studios and Fathom Events on October 24, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mercury Studios

The younger Bocelli, 27, is doing more than just following in his dad's footsteps — he's creating an identity all his own.

In 2023, he collaborated with the aforementioned Sheeran for "Chasing Stars," the lead single from his debut album, Matteo (Sheeran is credited for writing the song).

Matteo Bocelli speaks about his father's influence

In an October 2024 interview with The Gentleman's Journal, Matteo revealed what it was like living with such an iconic star as a child.

"My dad didn't actually get involved in my musical education until I was around 16 years old — when my mum asked him to listen to me singing at home," he explained. "Before that, he didn't even know I could sing."

Matteo Bocelli and Andrea Bocelli attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Surprisingly, his dad never pushed him to follow in his footsteps. Matteo's rise in the industry happened organically

"I wanted it for myself, but my dad was never pushy about music," he revealed. "He never expected this to become a family business. He saw music as more of an important personal expression to have in your life."