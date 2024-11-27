Jodie Turner-Smith Traded Energy Balls with Jimmy and His Wife in Jamaica

Get ready for a massive Minnie Mouse and plenty more designs at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

All the Balloons & Floats in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

After months of creative design and careful construction, dozens of floats and balloons will dazzle millions of viewers during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Over 60 floats and balloons are on the 2024 lineup, including a 55-foot tall Snoopy and Santa’s Sleigh, measuring at 60 feet long.

How to Watch Watch The 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on Thursday, November 28 at 8:30AM on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to floats and balloons, the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature marching bands, clown crews, dance and musical performances, including one from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on the Winter Wonderland In Central Park float at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

So how many balloons and floats can you expect to see in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? A lot. Brendan Kennedy, creative director for Macy's, told TODAY there are "more floats than ever before, more balloons than ever before" in this year's parade.

Read on for the full lineup and how to watch the parade on NBC.

How many balloons are in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? You can expect to see 22 giant balloons at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring both nostalgic and newer characters from popular television series and franchises. Six balloons are brand new this year while the rest are returning favorites. Below is the full list of balloons scheduled to make their way down the heart of NYC: Beagle Scout Snoopy

Bluey

Greg Heffley, star of Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney’s Minnie Mouse (new in 2024)

Elf on the Shelf with Extraordinary Noorah (new in 2024)

Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse (new in 2024)

Goku from Dragon Ball (new in 2024)

Po from Kung Fu Panda

Marshall from PAW Patrol (new in 2024)

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

Macy’s Stars in various colors

Pikachu and Eevee

The Pillsbury Doughboy

14-foot tall pumpkins

Ronald McDonald

DINO and baby DINO, mascots of Sinclair Oil

Smokey Bear

Snow crystals that are as wide as four taxi cabs

Spider-Man (new in 2024)

SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail Gary

Stuart the Minion from Despicable Me

Macy’s North Pole reindeer, Tiptoe There are also seven “balloonicles” (balloons driven by a vehicle, get it?) featured in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Look out for the Grannies from Bluey, Mouse King from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker as well as Lox and Java, representing an iconic NYC breakfast of to-go cup of coffee and an everything bagel.

The Snoopy float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

How many floats are in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a whopping 34 impressive and fantastical floats.You can expect to see a good mix of parade staples like Tom Turkey, holiday-themed floats as well as remarkable recreations of your favorite brands and franchises. Below is the full list of floats set to make an appearance at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer, a float celebrating team sports and athleticism

Ronald McDonald in a Big Red Shoe Car

Jennie-O’s Big Turkey Spectacular

A giant and colorful Peacock for NBC’s streaming service

LEGO’s Brick-Changer

Camp Snoopy

HARIBO’s Goldbear and friends on Candy Cosmos (new in 2024)

Kalahari Resort’s Colossal Wave of Wonder

Balsam Hill’s Deck the Halls with a fully functional carousel

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest for Nickelodeon (new in 2024)

Kinder’s Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party for Toys “R” Us

Macy’s Gift of Freedom featuring a Statue of Liberty Torch

Green Giant’s Harvest in the Valley

Hallmark Channel’s Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Macy’s Santaland Express

Macy’s Winter Wonderland in Central Park

Magic Meets the Sea for Disney Cruise Line (new in 2024)

Brach’s Palace of Sweets

The Rao’s Homemade Pasta Knight (new in 2024)

Separate floats for Macy’s Rocking Giraffe, Horse, Flamingo, Lobster, and Moose

Macy’s Santa’s Sleigh, the largest float in the parade

SpongBob Squarepants’ Garriage (new in 2024)

A scene from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Macy’s Tom Turkey

Universal’s Merry Moment

Wednesday’s Feast, featuring Wednesday and Pugsley Addams (new in 2024)

Wonder bread’s Wondership

The Bronx Zoo's Wondrous World of Wildlife (new in 2024)

The Tom Turkey float at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG

How to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get your bird in the oven. The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28 on NBC as well as Peacock.