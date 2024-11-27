Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
All the Balloons & Floats in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Get ready for a massive Minnie Mouse and plenty more designs at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
After months of creative design and careful construction, dozens of floats and balloons will dazzle millions of viewers during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Over 60 floats and balloons are on the 2024 lineup, including a 55-foot tall Snoopy and Santa’s Sleigh, measuring at 60 feet long.
In addition to floats and balloons, the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature marching bands, clown crews, dance and musical performances, including one from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.
So how many balloons and floats can you expect to see in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? A lot. Brendan Kennedy, creative director for Macy's, told TODAY there are "more floats than ever before, more balloons than ever before" in this year's parade.
Read on for the full lineup and how to watch the parade on NBC.
How many balloons are in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
You can expect to see 22 giant balloons at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring both nostalgic and newer characters from popular television series and franchises. Six balloons are brand new this year while the rest are returning favorites.
Below is the full list of balloons scheduled to make their way down the heart of NYC:
- Beagle Scout Snoopy
- Bluey
- Greg Heffley, star of Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney’s Minnie Mouse (new in 2024)
- Elf on the Shelf with Extraordinary Noorah (new in 2024)
- Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse (new in 2024)
- Goku from Dragon Ball (new in 2024)
- Po from Kung Fu Panda
- Marshall from PAW Patrol (new in 2024)
- Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece
- Macy’s Stars in various colors
- Pikachu and Eevee
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
- 14-foot tall pumpkins
- Ronald McDonald
- DINO and baby DINO, mascots of Sinclair Oil
- Smokey Bear
- Snow crystals that are as wide as four taxi cabs
- Spider-Man (new in 2024)
- SpongeBob SquarePants and his pet snail Gary
- Stuart the Minion from Despicable Me
- Macy’s North Pole reindeer, Tiptoe
There are also seven “balloonicles” (balloons driven by a vehicle, get it?) featured in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Look out for the Grannies from Bluey, Mouse King from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker as well as Lox and Java, representing an iconic NYC breakfast of to-go cup of coffee and an everything bagel.
How many floats are in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a whopping 34 impressive and fantastical floats.You can expect to see a good mix of parade staples like Tom Turkey, holiday-themed floats as well as remarkable recreations of your favorite brands and franchises.
Below is the full list of floats set to make an appearance at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big City Cheer, a float celebrating team sports and athleticism
- Ronald McDonald in a Big Red Shoe Car
- Jennie-O’s Big Turkey Spectacular
- A giant and colorful Peacock for NBC’s streaming service
- LEGO’s Brick-Changer
- Camp Snoopy
- HARIBO’s Goldbear and friends on Candy Cosmos (new in 2024)
- Kalahari Resort’s Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Balsam Hill’s Deck the Halls with a fully functional carousel
- Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest for Nickelodeon (new in 2024)
- Kinder’s Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party for Toys “R” Us
- Macy’s Gift of Freedom featuring a Statue of Liberty Torch
- Green Giant’s Harvest in the Valley
- Hallmark Channel’s Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Macy’s Santaland Express
- Macy’s Winter Wonderland in Central Park
- Magic Meets the Sea for Disney Cruise Line (new in 2024)
- Brach’s Palace of Sweets
- The Rao’s Homemade Pasta Knight (new in 2024)
- Separate floats for Macy’s Rocking Giraffe, Horse, Flamingo, Lobster, and Moose
- Macy’s Santa’s Sleigh, the largest float in the parade
- SpongBob Squarepants’ Garriage (new in 2024)
- A scene from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Macy’s Tom Turkey
- Universal’s Merry Moment
- Wednesday’s Feast, featuring Wednesday and Pugsley Addams (new in 2024)
- Wonder bread’s Wondership
- The Bronx Zoo’s Wondrous World of Wildlife (new in 2024)
How to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get your bird in the oven. The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28 on NBC as well as Peacock.