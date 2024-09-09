Adam Levine's Lookalike Brother Has His Exact Same Rocker Vibe

The D-O-G-G Is the Toughest Coach to Beat | The Voice | NBC

It's official: Looking cool runs in the Levine family.

The Voice Season 27 Coach Adam Levine has a lookalike brother, Michael, who in a 2011 photo completely matched his rocker aesthetic.

Take a look at the snap, below, which was from a red carpet event in Los Angeles. Adam Levine kept his look casual with a jean jacket, while Michael Levine wore a black jacket and grey scarf.

Same hair. Same scruff. Adam Levine and Michael Levine are absolutely twinning in this picture!

We've seen on social media how Adam Levine is supportive of his brother. In 2017, he tweeted out a link to his fans to help support Michael Levine, who at the time was trying to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis. And back in 2022, Michael Levine shared a throwback pic of himself and his older brother in some of their childhood Halloween costumes. So sweet!

Adam Levineand brother Michael Levine attend the grand opening of M. Fredric at Westfield Valencia Town Center on October 18, 2011 in Valencia, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Westfield

Adam Levine returns to The Voice in Season 27

Fans won't have to wait much longer to experience Levine back in a Coach's chair on The Voice. He'll be featured in Season 27, which is already filming in Los Angeles and will premiere early 2025. In July, Levine posted a fantastic group shot of the Season 27 Coaches (including himself, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini) piling into one chair, having entirely too much fun in between takes on The Voice set.

"First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it's great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025,” he captioned.

As the most successful Coach in the show's history not named Blake Shelton, Levine has a monumental task ahead of him when Season 27 premieres: He'll attempt to capture another Voice title after a long hiatus away from the show. Will he be successful? Only time will tell!

We still have some time before Levine's season. First thing's first: Season 26, featuring Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and the returning champion Reba McEntire, premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.