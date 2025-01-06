Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
About Parvati Shallow’s Mom Life with Her Daughter, Ama
The Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 player is also a proud mama!
The Traitors alum and Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 player Parvati Shallow is a fearsome competitor but a loving mother. When she's not scheming and strategizing on screen, she and her daughter Ama are best friends enjoying fun adventures. Read more about them, here.
Parvati Shallow shares one daughter with her ex, John Fincher
Parvati and Fincher, a fellow Survivor alum, married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ama Fincher, on June 30, 2018. Shallow said her "heart exploded" when she became a mom.
Parvati and Fincher have since split.
When Ama was 10 months old, Parvati returned to Survivor for Winners at War and later opened up about how she navigated the game as a parent. "I have changed a lot from 10 years ago, and being a mom has been the biggest transformation of my life," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "Even before the game started, when we were in pregame and doing press, if someone asked me about my baby, I would break out into tears."
"It was the call to adventure. I wanted to be out there on my own, because I had just had a baby. "I had been in this mom mode, where my identity was all caught up in being a mom, and transitioning from not being a mom to being a mom, and giving all I had to that new role," she said in the same interview, adding that six weeks away presented an opportunity for Ama to bond with her father "in a really unique way."
What Parvati Shallow has said about being a mom
Parvati is honest about the ups and downs of parenting, sharing on Instagram, "Being a mom is the privilege of my life. I LOVE being a mom. It’s also the hardest I’ve ever worked in every way. It’s emotionally, physically, & mentally exhausting."
She also opened up about finding a "chosen family" among friends, writing online, "When I got divorced, I knew I would have to create a very different kind of family than I had imagined. I didn’t know what that would look like, but I just started to build it one brilliant, beautiful, kind, funny person at a time. Now, I know I am the luckiest person in the world to have these incredibly loving, supportive people in my big happy growing family ❤️."
Parvati and Ama love the outdoors
On Instagram, Parvati often shares her adventures roller-blading, skiing, and hitting the beach with her girl. "Three days in Colorado and we’ve officially merged with nature," she once joked. After all, you don't go on Survivor that many times if you're not okay with the outdoors! Ama is also a fan of Peppa Pig.
Ama is close with Parvati's partner, Mae Martin
Not only is the Deal or No Deal Island player madly in love with her partner, comedian Mae Martin, it looks like Ama is a fan, too. In clips from a trip to Toronto, you can see Ama and Mae having a blast together, reading at a bookstore and playing in the grass.
