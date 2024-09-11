Hoda Kotb Celebrates a Year with Savannah Guthrie as First Female Co-Hosts of TODAY

Savannah Guthrie's 10-year-old did what any kid would do if they learned their mom saw a pop icon at the U.S. Open.

Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Wrote a Text for Taylor Swift During the U.S. Open

A message to all the moms out there: If you're going to be in the same vicinity as Taylor Swift, prepare to be bombarded with texts from your child. Just ask Savannah Guthrie.

On September 8, while Guthrie was attending the 2024 U.S. Open tennis matches in Queens, New York alongside fellow TODAY co-stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, her daughter, Vale, came to a realization that would blow the mind of any 10-year-old girl: her mom and Taylor Swift were attending the same event.

So like any pre-teen T-Swift fan would do, Vale went into action and sent off a barrage of messages to Guthrie in hopes the impossible would happen.

In a series of adorable texts that Guthrie later shared on Instagram, Vale desperately tried to get her mom to interact with the pop icon.

Vale's first few messages were pretty innocuous ("OK," "It's Vale," "Did you meet her?") before she got right to the point.

First, Vae fired off a hilarious impatient "???" followed by, "Tell her I wrote her a fan letter and she is the best singer in the world," complete with a Swiftie-approved GIF. At that point, Vale put the rest of her plan in fate's hands.

How cute is that?

Unfortunately, since there's been no follow-up, it's safe to assume Guthrie wasn't able to meet up with Swift in person on Sunday. Next time!

Savannah Guthrie's mom life

Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie and their children Vale and Charley attend the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed Vale into the world in August 2014 and son Charley in December 2016. Since birth, the couple's two kids have been life-changing for the TODAY co-anchor.

In an essay for Guideposts, Guthrie explained how it felt to finally become a mom at age 42, over a decade ago.

"At 42, I'd been waiting my whole life to have a baby...The moment I first held [Vale] in my arms, my world broke open again—in the most wondrous, joyful way," she revealed.

Of course, longtime TODAY viewers should remember that Vale's Taylor Swift fanhood goes way back. She and Guthrie even attended a Swift concert last summer alongside Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and her daughter, Amaya!