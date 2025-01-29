3 Favorite One Chicago Couples' Futures Were Jeopardized During the Crossover

Platt and Mouch Have Tension Between Them Amidst the Chaos and Danger | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Behind the Scenes on the Crossover Event with Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

Behind the Scenes on the Crossover Event with Med, Fire and P.D. | One Chicago Crossover | NBC

It's been five years since the last three-part Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. crossover. This one did not disappoint.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med's first three-part crossover aired on Wednesday, January 29, and it did not disappoint. While the first responders took on a major catastrophe, fans watched as three beloved couples were put to the test.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The following post contains spoilers for the 2025 three-part One Chicago crossover event. Read everything that happened, below.

Firehouse 51 faced a disaster unlike anything Chicago Fire's ever seen

The crossover started with Firehouse 51 receiving an urgent call about a fire at the city government building. Chicago Med's Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) was at 51 to help the paramedics before he was quickly swept along on the call. Absolute chaos awaited them: An explosion in the building led to a massive fire geyser in the street and a colossal traffic crash, with 50 to 60 victims needing immediate assistance. Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) quickly enlisted Dr. Frost for triage efforts as Firehouse 51 sprang into action.

It wasn't long before the P.D.'s Intelligence Unit arrived. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) wanted to know how they could help. After Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) suggested they help with crowd control, Platt recognized Lauren Bates, the government building's head of security and a former CPD officer.

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

The firefighters soon faced an unprecedented challenge: Not only had an explosion in the basement destabilized the structure, but a ruptured gas line in the subway system threatened further catastrophe. Even worse, Severide (Taylor Kinney) soon learned that the explosion was no accident and relayed this intel to P.D.

RELATED: Inside the "Marvel"-Level Chicago Fire, Med, & P.D. Crossover: "It's One Big Movie"

As Platt and Bates reviewed the building security footage to find the perps, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) learned a hard drive with $250 million worth of cryptocurrency was stolen during the incident. After being alerted of two suspects fleeing the building, Ruzek, Platt, and Bates flew into action.

Platt managed to corner one of the perps, but while apprehending him, a mysterious gunman appeared behind her and shot her several times. As Ruzek chased after the other perp, he reported that Platt was down. Platt's firefighter husband Mouch (Christian Stolte) was devastated by the radio alert, instantly rushing to her last known location.

Meanwhile, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Carver (Jake Lockett) discovered a halted subway train filled with passengers. Just after Carver began evacuating passengers, chaos erupted above ground as the building started to collapse. Mouch rushed into the crumbling building to rescue Platt, tearfully carrying her to safety.

Ruzek's lengthy pursuit of the suspect eventually brought him to the firefighters in the subway. As rubble began falling around them, the perp slipped among the scared passengers to blend in. As Carver rushed above ground with the passengers, Stella and Ruzek urged passengers to stay inside the train until it was safe.

However, just as Carver attempted to return, the tunnel collapsed, stunning the entire fleet of first responders. As Pascal and Severide desperately tried to reach Stella over the radio, Severide ran toward her location, only to find a wall of rubble blocking their path.

Chicago Med's doctors worked to make miracles happen

As the firefighters panicked over Stella and Ruzek's condition, Mouch arrived at Chicago Med with Platt, who quickly began flatlining. Mouch and the P.D. cops pled with the doctors to do everything they could, begging E.D. Chief Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) to make miracles happen.

Lenox doesn't believe in miracles, but she heard them out. Lenox and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), working against the odds, brainstormed a solution. By freezing Platt, they might be able to operate on her without exacerbating her injuries. Mouch was understandably anxious, but the procedure was the only viable path forward. Platt's shooting only emboldened the P.D. and Fire squads to hunt down the perps harder.

Stella and Ruzek, alongside the train passengers, managed to survive the tunnel collapse and used a cell phone to communicate their dire situation to those above. But time was running out. They only had so much air supply down there, and one of the perps hid among them in sheep's clothing. Having failed to identify the perp, Ruzek and Stella kept tabs on the passengers and administered medical aid as effectively as possible.

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

With Ruzek, Platt, and Stella all in trouble, their partners tried to stay focused on their tasks at hand. Mouch stayed at Platt's side in the hospital, awaiting any update. Severide threw all his energy into finding a safe pathway to rescue Stella and Ruzek. And Burgess got grinding on the investigation, learning a third perp was fighting death from burn wounds in the hospital. Burgess caught a lead after Dr. Lenox revealed the patient had Mesothelioma; maybe the perps were going after settlement payments, stealing the hard drive to do so.

Stella and Ruzek did their best to manage tension on the train, medically treating a passenger by calling Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and listening to his instructions. However, no level of crowd management could increase their air supply. As Stella and Ruzek grew delirious with oxygen deprivation, they pled with Firehouse 51 and P.D. to hurry. Meanwhile, P.D. tracked down the perp that successfully fled the scene, but he fell to his death while trying to pull a gun on Voight (Jason Beghe) during the pursuit.

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit delivered justice by the day's end

Good news finally came with Platt's successful surgery, leading Mouch to rejoice. Meanwhile, P.D. learned the perps used Capone tunnels to reach the explosion site, allowing Severide and his squad an avenue toward Stella and Ruzek's rescue. Having helped Stella and keenly aware of the health issues awaiting below, Archer insisted on joining Severide and Pascal in the rescue.

The energy on the train shifted as soon as the passengers heard rescue. As the group rejoiced for the firefighters carving an escape route, the hiding perp took advantage of the distraction to flee again. Ruzek quickly caught on, but the perp held Stella at gunpoint to convince Ruzek to let him go. Severide's voice was inches away but the gun pressed down on Stella's head.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Ruzek complied, but Stella wasn't going to go down easily; she head-butted the gunman, allowing Ruzek to tackle him to the ground. After an ear-splitting shot rang out, viewers were fearful over who was shot. Fortunately, the perp was hit, and the first responders were able to get the passengers to safety.

P.D.'s investigation eventually revealed that the explosion was set off by several sick government employees screwed over by Mesothelioma lawsuits. All of the perps were detained or deceased by the investigation's end, but one mystery remained: Who shot Platt? Voight misses nothing, and he noted how strange it is that Lauren Bates was with Platt right before she was shot.

Voight asked Bates why she did it — and she soon confirmed that she, too, had Mesothelioma. The perps felt entitled to those settlements, and Bates was convinced of this even as she was placed in handcuffs and hauled away.

At the end of the day, the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney's finest came together to save the day and rescue their loved ones. That said, no one likes it when Burzek, Plouch, or Stellaride get separated, but luckily, these One Chicago heroes made miracles happen, and the family is back together again. So are the couples!