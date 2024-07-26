Why Isn't Australian Soccer Star Sam Kerr Playing in the Olympics?

Despite her World Cup performances and crucial role in securing Australia's Olympic spot, Sam Kerr will be absent from Paris.

Australian soccer star Sam Kerr won't be joining the Matildas at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a knee injury. Despite her stellar performances at the World Cup and on the international stage for Australia, Kerr’s recovery from an ACL injury sustained in January has sidelined her from the Games.

Kerr, 30, has not yet entirely healed from a knee injury she sustained during an athletic exercise with her league team, Chelsea, in January, according to USA Today. In May, the Australian national team declared her ineligible for Olympic competition due to the injury. Nevertheless, the Matildas had maintained the door open in anticipation of a swift recovery.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Who is Sam Kerr? ​​​​​ Kerr has represented Australia in two Olympics and four World Cups. The next big international tournament she would appear in is the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. With 63 goals, Kerr is the all-time leading scorer in Australia. The soccer player was a runner-up for the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2023, a two-time NWSL MVP, and a two-time recipient of the FA Super League Golden Boot, per USA Today. Her leadership, tenacity, and talent have inspired innumerable young athletes both on and off the field, in addition to her individual accolades, in elevating women's soccer on the global stage.

Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates her team's victory through the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match on August 12, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

According to the Olympics, Kerr’s fellow Matildas striker Amy Sayer, who also suffered an ACL injury while playing for Swedish club Kristianstads DFF, has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Games as well. The managing body said that both Kerr and Sayer will complete her recovery program at her local club, per Forbes.

"Attacker Amy Sayer (ACL) and forward Sam Kerr (ACL) remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries,” the Australian FA said in a statement. “Kerr and Sayer will continue their rehabilitation programmes in their home club environments and subsequently will not be available for selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Kerr also missed a large chunk of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Sidelined with a calf injury, Kerr missed the whole group round before finally getting on the field in the Aussie's Round of 16 victory against Denmark. She provided a goal off the bench in Australia's upset of France in the quarterfinal, and played against England in the semis, but Australia was eliminated in that game.

Entering the Paris Olympics, Australia is ranked 12th in the FIFA world rankings. The United States is ranked 5th.