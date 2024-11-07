Whoopi Goldberg Talks the "Beauty of America" Post-Election

Rosie Perez Was Laughed Out of The Matrix Audition, Shares Hilarious First Meeting with Obama

The Sister Act star shared her thoughts during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 6.

Whoopi Goldberg had some thoughts about the results of the 2024 presidential election when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

"No, I think we all get it. It happened. Some of us, it went our way. Some of us, it didn't," Goldberg said during her November 6 visit. "This is the nature of an election, this is what happens. You don't always like what you get, but when you don't like it enough, you can get out there and protest."

"That's the beauty of America," she said, adding matter-of-factly, "So... it happened."

Whoopi Goldberg and Jimmy Fallon's emotional serenade of Annie's "Tomorrow"

Goldberg also gave Fallon an update on the long-awaited Sister Act 3, and spoke about her upcoming return to the New York stage. The Tony winner is preparing to play Miss Hannigan in a new production of the classic Broadway musical Annie, which will run December 11 through January 5 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

"People keep saying to me, 'Why do you think Annie prevails?'" Goldberg told Jimmy Fallon about the musical, which originally premiered on Broadway back in 1977. "And it's because we all want to believe... the sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow..." she continued, as she started to sing the iconic Annie anthem, "Tomorrow."

Feeling that the audience needed to hear the hopeful lyrics, Goldberg motioned for them to join her, saying, "If you know it, sing it."

The audience and Fallon followed — with some help from The Roots — in what ended up being an emotionally rousing, and much-needed sing-along. The song reminding everyone that even if the darkness is heavy now, the sun will rise again tomorrow, bringing on a new day.

"That couldn't have been more perfect. Thank you for that," said The Tonight Show Host after the moving number ended.

During his opening monologue earlier in the episode, Fallon addressed the election, saying, "America decided to get back with their crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. No matter who you voted for, I think all Americans can agree it's going to be a rough Thanksgiving."

Watch Whoopi Goldberg's full interview with Jimmy Fallon above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.