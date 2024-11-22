Who Is Adam Irigoyen, a.k.a Orlando on Lopez vs Lopez?

The Best, Funniest and Most Adorable Brice Gonzalez Moments from Season 1 | Lopez vs Lopez | NBC

The Best, Funniest and Most Adorable Brice Gonzalez Moments from Season 1 | Lopez vs Lopez | NBC

Adam Irigoyen will return for the third season of Lopez vs Lopez as Orlando, the spoiled nephew of Rosie (Selenis Nevya). Ahead of his second appearance on the show, get to know this up-and-coming young star.

Who is Adam Irigoyen?

Adam Irigoyen attends the screening for "Centurion: The Dancing Stallion" at the Autry Museum of the American West on April 19, 2023. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

How to Watch Watch Lopez vs. Lopez Fridays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Irigoyen was born and raised in Miami in a Cuban-American family, with his first language being Spanish, and he moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11. “My family, we’re Cuban,” he told Fox in 2012. “So we’re all about encouraging each other. When I told them I wanted to be an actor and be on TV, they told me I could do it. They motivated me and made me believe in myself.”

“I’m still getting adjusted to everything,” he said. “Getting used to the whole industry feel over here has been fun. I just had to learn how to take the answer ‘no’ a lot. It made me become thicker-skinned as an actor.”

RELATED: Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies Dish on Their Lopez vs Lopez Guest Spots

He's also recorded a song in Spanish and English, and wants to have a career that spans genres and mediums. As he told Fox, “I want to model my career after Will Smith as far as acting goes...He started off on the television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as we all know, and he’s now one of the most diverse movie actors around…ultimately I want to create relatable roles people will grow to love and cherish. I really admire him for that and I want my career to turn out like that.”

George (George Lopez), Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten (Matt Shively) appear in Lopez vs Lopez Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Where you've seen Adam Irigoyen before

Irigoyen got his start on the Disney Channel, making his TV debut in an episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place before landing the role of Deuce Martinez on all 75 episodes of Shake It Up!

Since the series wrapped, Irigoyen has continued to make appearances across a variety of shows, like The Fosters, Fresh Off The Boat, and a recurring role on The Last Ship.

RELATED: NBC's Lopez vs Lopez Cast: A Complete Breakdown

Mayan and George Lopez tease Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez

Quinten and Mayan's wedding "is definitely a big line that we’re going through the entire season,” Mayan Lopez told NBC Insider. “I think with weddings and big life events, that’s when a lot of family dynamics gonna come around, the family is changing.”

"[The episodes are] at even a higher pace than the previous year, you get more comfortable," George Lopez added. "I would say to anybody watching TV, they go by fast, and they're all fun."