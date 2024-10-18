I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

Mayan and George Lopez Play "This or That?" | NBC's Lopez vs Lopez

Mayan and George Lopez Play "This or That?" | NBC's Lopez vs Lopez

"There's always gonna be fun and dysfunction," Mayan Lopez told NBC Insider about the Lopez vs Lopez return.

Mayan and George Lopez Reveal What's in Store for Lopez vs Lopez Season 3

Mayan and George Lopez are buzzing about the new episodes of Lopez vs Lopez. The season delivers even more guest stars, physical comedy, and even episodes directed by Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

How to Watch Watch the Season 3 premiere of Lopez vs. Lopez Friday, October 18 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Art imitates life as the beloved comedian stars alongside his actual daughter in the NBC sitcom, looking at the ups and downs of family life. Lopez vs Lopez takes on anything and everything—from divorces to sobriety as well as navigating relationships—infused with relatable comedy.

Both actors shared what's to come in Season 3 and some charming behind the scenes moments in an exclusive chat with NBC Insider.

Lopez vs Lopez is back with all-new episodes

George (George Lopez), Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten (Matt Shively) appear in Lopez vs Lopez Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

With the Lopez family, Mayan promises there’s always going to be “fun and dysfunction.”

"[The episodes are] at even a higher pace than the previous year, you get more comfortable," George said about diving in again with the characters audiences have come to know and love. "I would say to anybody watching TV, they go by fast and they're all fun."

The real-life father-daughter duo are part of the cast, but all of the actors are like a "family," Mayan told NBC Insider.

The ensemble making up the Lopez family on the show includes Mayan's mom and George's ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Levya), Mayan's boyfriend Quinten (Matt Shively), and the couple's son Chance (Brice Gonzales). Rounding out the main cast is George's best friend Oscar (Al Madrigal).

RELATED: Lisa Rinna, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies Dish on Their Lopez vs Lopez Guest Spots

A tradition George does with his castmates before live tapings is singing Everybody Want Some!! by Van Halen.

"He'll just go, 'Everybody want some,' and then we'll go, 'How about you,''' Mayan said, singing parts of the ritual. "Then after the show we'll all, almost always, either find someone's dressing room and just laugh and kind of decompress and then we start again the next day."

Actress Danielle Fishel directs episodes Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez

George found Danielle Fishel to be "brilliant" as a director, he shared.

While you might recognize her as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, she's worked behind the camera directing several shows and as a host of the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World.

“She’s on another level,” George said. “She is just so prepared. Never, never lost. Doesn’t lose her way. Just handles everybody really well—”

“—find those like really, great moments,” Mayan chimed in about Fishel’s directing chops.

“I think she’s … got an incredible future as a director,” George said. “Hopefully with us as well.”

As for Fishel ever possibly guest starring on the show, both agree they’d love to see that happen.

“Oh, I think that’s next,” Mayan said. “I would love that.”

Quinten's family, Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, and Rita Moreno to appear in Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez

George and Mayan Lopez visit NBC Studios in New York City on October 3, 2024. Photo: NBC

This season fans will see even more guest stars on the show.

"Quinten's family," Mayan pointed to as an example. "Stephen Tobolowsky plays—who's a fantastic actor—plays Quinten's dad. He was in the first season."

Though she didn't reveal who the actress is, viewers will also get to meet Quinten's mom this season, Mayan teased.

"We have Rita Moreno for a second time," Mayan said about the EGOT winner's role as a ghost of George's grandmother. "In the first season, Rita, who plays George's grandmother Dolores, was only there for...a moment or a scene, and now we get a whole episode."

Moreno's outfit for the show was inspired by a photograph of George's actual grandmother.

"They made an exact duplicate of my grandmother's blouse," George said about the sweet nod to his family. "When I act with Rita, I look at her and I remember my grandmother wearing that blouse."

Comedian Jeff Ross is also set to make an appearance.

"The Roastmaster was on the show," George said excitedly, referring to Ross who's known for taking part in iconic roasts of famous celebrities.

George and Ross wasted no time roasting each other even when the cameras weren't rolling.

RELATED: NBC's Lopez vs Lopez Cast: A Complete Breakdown

"I told him, that he was so ugly that Beetlejuice says his name three times," George said recalling the joke, with Ross quickly replying: "He said that, I look like Einstein if he had invented the Troubadour."

Fishel directed the episode where the Lopez family will experience a roast of their own.

"She goes, 'Guys you know you guys act like it's a roast, like you can laugh and be loose with it,' so like we didn't tell him some of his jokes, and so when you watch that episode and see his reactions, like this that's really him...like hearing it for the first time," Mayan said.

Mayan and George Lopez tease Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez

George (George Lopez) and Mayan (Mayan Lopez) appear in Lopez vs Lopez Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Quinten and Mayan's wedding marks new territory for the characters.

“I think that is definitely a big line that we’re going through the entire season,” Mayan said. “I think with weddings and big life events, that’s when a lot of family dynamics gonna come around, the family is changing.”

Mayan's relationship with George on the show is in a good place where she can move forward with her life, according to the actress.

"I think that was not letting her parents’ marriage affect...what marriage means for her," Mayan explained.

There’s also going to be a lot of physical comedy with the cast, the pair agreed.

“Not just for me, but Mayan and Selenis,” George said, noting this season will have a nice balance of funny and family centric storylines.

Another can't-miss detail in the new batch of episodes Mayan highlighted: "George's hair."

For SVU or Friends fans who may have asked for a hairstyle like Mariska Hargitay or one of Jennifer Aniston's iconic The Rachel looks, George offers up "a couple of forms" to possibly make TV hair history.

"My hair keeps growing," George said, noting viewers can catch the progression as they watch Season 3. "They told me in my first show to stick with one haircut, and I didn't ... This show I'm gonna stick with one, but it's just gonna get longer as the show goes."

Lopez vs Lopez (and George's latest hairstyle) premieres Friday, October 18 on NBC at 8:30/7:30c. The first two seasons are streaming now on Peacock.