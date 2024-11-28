Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

We've got a long week of football ahead of us. This week's NFL action kicks off with a trio of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day and continues all the way through Sunday night, which means you'll have plenty of games to watch along with all that turkey and pie you're eating.

And as usual, it all caps off with the latest installment of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. This week, the crew heads to the home of one of the best teams in the league for a cross-conference showdown that could be a big difference-maker for both teams.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock this week? Sunday night, December 1, the San Francisco 49ers visit the Buffalo Bills, one of the top teams in the AFC and a contender for this year's Super Bowl. For the Bills, it's a chance to keep up their winning ways. For the 49ers, it's part of a longer journey to make the final games of their season count toward a potential playoff berth.

Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms strong safety Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What time does the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills game kick off? The San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills kick off Sunday December 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET, from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Sunday Night Football's 49ers vs. Bills matchup

This is one of those games that feels like Buffalo's to lose. The Bills are 9-2, sitting at the top of the AFC North by a healthy margin, and most importantly for this game, undefeated this season at home. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing very well, they've got a high-powered offensive scheme, and they're Top 3 in the league in terms of points scored per game. Right now, Buffalo is looking at a Division championship that would catapult them to the playoffs, and from there to a potential Super Bowl berth. Granted, they may have to face fellow contenders like Baltimore and Kansas City along the way.

As for the 49ers, they've had a season plagued by injuries that have hit everyone from quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers, but they still have plenty of weapons. Though it hasn't always translated to points, their offense is a Top 5 team this year in terms of yards per game, and their defense is in the Top 10 in terms of yards allowed. The talent is there, and they've delivered for some impressive wins this season, but at the moment they sit at 5-6, and they're on a two-game losing streak. Winning on the road against Buffalo would be a jumpstart for this team, but it's going to be an uphill battle the whole way.

Catch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, December 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!