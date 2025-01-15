The beloved co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, to give an update to viewers.

TODAY's Sheinelle Jones has been absent from her co-hosting post since December 18, and she's now revealed the reason to her fans.

Viewers were concerned when the beloved TODAY co-host was missing from Hoda Kotb's last day on Friday, January 10 — and now Jones has given an update via Instagram.

Where is Sheinelle Jones on TODAY?

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," Jones posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 15.



"I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter," she continued. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin also gave an update on the January 15 episode of TODAY. After reading Jones' statement from the social media site, Guthrie said, "We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

"Sheinelle, we all love you and we are so looking forward to having you back," Melvin added.

Members of Jones' TODAY family also showed her support on Instagram, commenting on her post. Jenna Bush Hager wrote, "You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always."

"We love you so. Not the same without you. We will see you soon," wrote Guthrie.

"Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence," People reported via a source close to Jone. "She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit TODAY show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time."

Jones co-hosts the third hour of TODAY with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Melvin. At the top of the third hour on January 15, her co-hosts also addressed Jones' absence, sharing her update with viewers.

"We know so many of you are missing her, obviously, of course, we are here too. We can't wait for her to come back, and Sheinelle we love you," Dreyer said.