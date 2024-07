Even though the Opening Ceremony hasn't taken place yet, there's still plenty of soccer and rugby action to enjoy.

The Olympics Have Started: What’s on Today? (July 24, 2024)

While the 2024 Paris Olympics won’t formally kick off until the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, certain sporting events are getting a jump start on the action. Fortunately, NBC’s comprehensive coverage has you covered, so whether you’re looking forward to seeing the U.S. men’s soccer team take on host nation France, or are curious to check out the U.S. men’s rugby team begin their Olympic campaign, you’ll have plenty of action to feast on.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Here's a rundown of what’s on tap for Wednesday, July 24. You can also get a comprehensive listing of all Olympics events at NBCOlympics.com.

Darius Lane, Paxten Aaronson, Gabriel Slonina, Jack McGlynn, Maximilian Dietz, Nathan Harriel, Kevin Paredes, and Axel Perez pose for a photo after winning the last drill of the day during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. Photo: Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images

USA Network

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET: “Intro to Paris”

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Morocco (LIVE)

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. France (LIVE

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Rugby – Ireland vs. South Africa (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – New Zealand vs. Japan (LIVE)

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Rugby – Australia vs. Kenya (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – Argentina vs. Samoa (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – France vs. Uruguay (LIVE)

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Figi (LIVE)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Uzbekistan (REPLAY)

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. France (REPLAY)

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (REPLAY)

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (REPLAY)

10 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Paraguay vs. Japan (REPLAY)

11:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Ukraine vs. Iraq (REPLAY)

1:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel (REPLAY)

Peacock

Every event during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be broadcast LIVE on Peacock. Here’s what’s in store:

Men’s Soccer

9 a.m. ET: Group B – Argentina vs. Morocco

9 a.m. ET: Group C – Uzbekistan vs. Spain

11 a.m. ET: Group A – Guinea vs. New Zealand

11 a.m. ET: Group C – Egypt vs. Dominican Republic

1 p.m. ET: Group B – Iraq vs. Ukraine

1 p.m. ET: Group D – Japan vs. Paraguay

3 p.m. ET: Group A – United States vs. France

3 p.m. ET: Group D – Mali vs. Israel

Men’s Rugby

9:30 a.m. ET: Pool B – Australia vs. Samoa

10 a.m. ET: Pool B – Argentina vs. Kenya

10:30 a.m. ET: Pool C – France vs. United States

11 a.m. ET: Pool C – Fiji vs. Uruguay

11:30 a.m. ET: Pool A – Ireland vs. South Africa

12 p.m. ET: Pool A – New Zealand vs. Japan

1 p.m. ET: Pool B – Australia vs. Kenya

1:30 p.m. ET: Pool B – Argentina vs. Samoa

2 p.m. ET: Pool C – France vs. Uruguay

2:30 p.m. ET: Pool C – Fiji vs. United States

3 p.m. ET: Pool A – Ireland vs. Japan

3:30 p.m. ET: Pool A – New Zealand vs. South Africa

Top Olympic Highlights

8 p.m. ET: Best of Paris