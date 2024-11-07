Where to Watch Washington vs. Penn State - Big Ten Football Exclusively on Peacock

This week on Peacock, one of the Big Ten's top contenders faces a newcomer to the conference.

We're officially in the home stretch of the college football season. In just a few weeks, the major conferences will all be crowning champions, setting the stage for the first-ever 12 team College Football Playoff, which means it's time for every team with a solid record to make their case and really make these last few games count.

When it comes to Playoff contenders, Penn State has been in the picture since the very beginning of the season. Having kept their record perfect through seven weeks in a very competitive field, the Nittany Lions are now coming off their first loss of the season, dropping them to No. 6 in the rankings. For Penn State, it's time to prove they deserve to stay in the Playoff conversation, but the Washington Huskies are standing in their way.

Let's take a closer look at this week's Peacock-exclusive Big Ten conference matchup.

When does the Washington vs. Penn State Big Ten college football game kick off on Peacock? The Washington Huskies and the Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

Jonah Coleman of the Washington Huskies carries the ball against the USC Trojans during the second half at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Where can you watch the Washington Huskies vs. Penn State Nittany Lions game? The Washington vs. Penn State Big Ten conference game streams exclusively on the Peacock streaming service starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 9. (Check out Peacock subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Washington vs. Penn State on Peacock

For Washington, it's been a very uneven first year in the Big Ten conference, which has been especially jarring because the team is just one season removed from a national championship bid. With a new slate of starters, the Huskies are 5-4 on the season, and 3-3 within the Big Ten Conference, dropping games to Indiana, Iowa, and Rutgers along the way. They've struggled, but they're also looking better right now thanks to a victory over USC last weekend. There's still a chance for a strong bowl game outing and a 2025 rebound for the Huskies.

All that said, the Nittany Lions are the clear favorites here. They're playing at home, they're still a Top 10 team, and they've got the talent to overcome anything Washington can throw at them. Perhaps most importantly, though, the Nittany Lions are playing with a loss on their record for the first time this year. Last weekend, fellow Playoff contenders Ohio State came through State College and wrecked Penn State's perfect record, dropping them from tied for first in the conference to third in the conference. That means they've got to stay perfect for the rest of the season in order to make a bid for the conference title.

Washington is the first obstacle in that quest. So expect Penn State to do their best to make a statement, exclusively on Peacock starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 9.

