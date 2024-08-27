Released in 2005, "As Good as I Once Was" has become one of Toby Keith's most popular songs.

What Toby Keith's Cheeky Hit "As Good as I Once Was" Is Actually About

It's a feeling everyone can relate to: We can't party like we did in college, but we can still have a good time. Toby Keith's honky tonk hit "As Good as I Once Was" captures that sentiment perfectly, an anthem for getting back out there. Read all about its meaning below.

What Toby Keith's "As Good as I Once Was" is about

In classic country fashion, the song tells a story. Actually, a few stories. In the first verse, the singer goes to a local bar and is propositioned by a girl and her twin sister for a night of fun. He cautions her that "There was a time, back in my prime, when I could really lay it down," but he's not saying no. Optimistically, he adds, "If you need some love tonight, then I might have just enough."

In the second verse, the singer's friend Dave gets into a bar fight, and the pattern repeats: The singer isn't the tough guy he used to be, but he's got a round or two left in him.

In the bridge, he reflects, "I used to be hell on wheels...Now my body says, 'You can't do this boy'...But my pride says, 'Oh yes, you can.'" The clever titular line sets up the exception to age: "May not be good as I once was, but I'm as good once, as I ever was," meaning that even now, if he really tries, the singer can perform as well as he did in his prime.

RELATED: Breaking Down the Lyrics of Chance the Rapper's New Song "Buried Alive"

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"As Good as I Once Was" was a hit for Toby Keith

Released in 2005, the single became one of Keith's best-known hits, going triple platinum and staying at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the five weeks following its July release, per Billboard. It re-entered the charts following Keith's death in early 2024.

Sarah Grant of Rolling Stone wrote of the self-deprecating song, "Consider this Toby Keith’s 'Piano Man'...Co-written with his steadfast writing partner Scotty Emerick, 'As Good as I Once Was' was another massive 2000s hit for Keith, and probably the only time a song that contemplates erectile dysfunction will ever be named a BMI 'Song of the Year.'"

RELATED: What Ariana Grande's New Single"We Can't Be Friends" Actually Means

Toby Keith: American Icon will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will honor the country superstar's legacy with performances from his peers.