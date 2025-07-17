Blake Shelton Had the Curliest Shoulder-Length Hair at This Toby Keith Show: Pic

The former Voice Coach had his hair grown out long in his late 20s. And this throwback photo from 2003 is proof.

When it came time to open for the late Toby Keith in 2003, Blake Shelton had the perfect country rocker hairstyle to commemorate the occasion.

We've tracked down a few photos of the former Voice Coach from August 20, 2003, performing on stage as the opening act for Keith's Shock'n Ya'All tour — and his hair is incredible. While Shelton sports a short, cropped hairstyle these days (unless his wife Gwen Stefani has hair clippers on her), his look in 2003 involved lots of curly, shoulder-length hair that has to be seen to be believed:

Blake Shelton performs during the "Shock'n Ya'All" tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 30, 2003 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

These photos were taken over two decades ago at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, long before Shelton made his debut on The Voice in 2011 as one of the series' original Coaches.

Blake Shelton performs during the "Shock'n Ya'All" tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 30, 2003 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Blake Shelton has rocked some seriously cool hairstyles over the years, from his iconic mullet to the '90s-rocker-style locks he sported earlier in his career.

Touring with Keith is a special memory for Shelton. Over the years, the "Austin" singer hasn't shied away from opening up about his relationship with the country icon.

Blake Shelton talks about the impact of the late Toby Keith

During the 2024 NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon, Shelton talked about opening for Keith early in his career, which set him on the path to continued success.

"Toby was the first major artist to give me a chance, and I think it was because I was a fellow Okie," he explained. "I looked up to Toby, and I learned a lot from being around him."

"There will never be another Toby Keith," Shelton added.

Toby Keith: American Icon was a one-time event that saw Shelton and countless other country stars coming together to pay tribute to Keith, who passed away in February 2024. The special was filled with performances and speeches honoring the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer. It's currently streaming on Peacock.

In a 2004 interview, Shelton spoke about what it was like to tour with someone of Keith's caliber.

"Toby is one of those guys that is so famous and so big, and he is one of those artists that's just worldwide. You don't have to be a country music fan to be a Toby Keith fan. It's just way bigger than that," he said. "I step on stage with over 20,000 people per night, and 15,000 of them may or may not have ever heard of me. Touring with Toby has probably been the biggest break I've had since I started doing this."