Why Toby Keith Released "Red Solo Cup," the "Stupidest Song" He Ever Heard

Toby Keith loved but was self-aware about one of his biggest crossover hits.

Toby Keith was a singer for the people who appealed directly to the everyman. But does an ode to a plastic cup take things too far? What if it's a joke? "Red Solo Cup" was one of the biggest hits of Keith's career, but even the singer himself called it "stupid." Here's what the song is actually about:

What "Red Solo Cup" by Toby Keith is about

The song, which has little by the way of melody, is about partying without being fancy, and Keith sings it with a bit of an inebriated slant. Disposable red (or blue or another color) Solo brand cups are common at large outdoor parties, and they're the go-to utensil for fraternities and anyone playing beer pong. In this song, Keith tips his hat to the omnipresent red Solo cup.

The lyrics are pointedly on-the-nose, with lines like "You, sir, do not have a pair of testicles, if you prefer drinkin' from glass" and "Now, I've seen you in blue and I've seen you in yellow, but only you, red, will do for this fellow."

"Red Solo Cup" was immediately memorable

While Keith wrote or co-wrote most of his music, he did not have any part in writing "Red Solo Cup." The song was released on his 2011 album Clancy's Tavern, and was the musician's biggest "crossover" hit, reaching number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Though listeners embraced it as a "novelty song," critics weren't pleased. Business Insider even included "Red Solo Cup" on its list of worst songs of the decade. Ouch.

But Keith really had the last laugh. He knew the song would be a viral hit and wanted it on his album before another artist had a chance to record it. "It is the stupidest song I ever heard in my life, but it's so stupid, it's good," he told The Boot. Stupid, but catchy. As Keith put it, "It's like nursery rhyme stupid." His instincts proved correct: "Red Solo Cup" went triple platinum.

The lighthearted music video helped propel the song's success, featuring cameos from Keith's celebrity friends like Carrot Top, Ted Nugent, Sammy Hagar, Craig Ferguson, and Eric Church. There was even a "holiday version."

Toby Keith: American Icon will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will honor the country superstar's legacy with performances from his peers.