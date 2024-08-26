Carrie Underwood's Electric Cover of Toby Keith's "A Little Less Talk" Is W-O-W

Eddie Murphy Reveals He’s Only Had One Audition In His Career

Carrie Underwood got the party started at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for NBC's tribute special for Toby Keith, aptly titled Toby Keith: American Icon. In a new preview for the show, we see that Underwood kicked things off with a rollicking rendition of "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action," one of the late star's biggest hits.

Carrie Underwood covered "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action" on NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon,

In metallic cowboy boots and a glittery dress, Underwood belted out the song and offered up a tribute to "the big dog daddy," calling Keith her "Oklahoma brother."

The song, about leaving a nagging partner to find "distraction" at a bar, was Keith's third single from his debut album and came out in 1993, reaching number-two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on September 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee; Toby Keith poses in the press room during the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Underwood shared her appreciation for the singer following his passing in February 2024, posting pictures of the two of them together on Instagram and writing, "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

In May, she honored Keith again by performing his song "Should've Been A Cowboy" at the Grand Ole Opry, a rendition you can watch here.

Carrie Underwood performs at the TODAY Show on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Toby Keith's many accomplishments

Keith made a point of showing his support for American troops stationed overseas. He played over 280 USO shows across 18 countries, visiting 132 military bases and locations. All in all, he entertained over 250,000 service men and women and made more visits to active combat zones than the past four U.S. presidents combined.

Over the course of his career, Keith sold 44 million albums and earned 10 billion streams, which spawned 33 number-one singles. He was massively popular on radio, with over 100 million plays since he began and over 50 million plays in the 2000s alone, making him the biggest artist of any genre during that decade and the biggest country artist in radio history.

When and where to watch Toby Keith: American Icon

The two-hour concert special will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Performers include Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson.