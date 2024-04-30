Breaking Down the Lyrics of Chance the Rapper's New Single "Buried Alive"

Chance the Rapper is back with a new single.

On April 24, The Voice coach dropped the track "Buried Alive," his first project since his 2019 album The Big Day.

"Buried Alive" comes with Motown-inspired strings and gospel backup vocals while the passion in Chance's voice builds in intensity through the song.

Two days later, he released a music and lyric video for "Buried Alive," which depicts him breaking himself out of a crate that happens to be on a spaceship.

What Chance the Rapper's new song "Buried Alive" means

The intricate lyrics to "Buried Alive" depict how Chance has been emotionally processing events in his personal life as he addresses his critics. He even touched on his recent divorce announcement and career arch, while weaving in Bible references, a common practice in his music to celebrate his Christian faith. Some of the track's most talked about lines are:



"The boy who lived got tied up for marryin'/ Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye/ Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie," and "Where's his money now? Whеre his wife at? / Wherе his manager? Where his hype at? Then they threw the dirt in the casket and into the hunt for the baby in the basket".

"Buried Alive" is a possible track on Chance the Rapper's upcoming mixtape titled Star Line.

When discussing the meaning behind the title of his second album, Star Line Gallery, in 2022 he explained on Sway in the Morning the deeper meaning behind "Star Line".

“I was inspired by Marcus Garvey in the early 1900s, 1919 through actually 1922, so 100 years ago now,” he explained. “He started and ran this very important, integral shipping line. He had a fleet of ships, these giant ocean liners which are the size of cruise ships, that he owned and funded with common Black folks’ money."

He continued, “When I think about the Black Star Line and all the spaces that it’s been in, the Black Star is the representation of Ghana, in their flag, in the fabric of how their country was set up. They believe in global Blackness, Black connectivity and a free Africa.”

Chance The Rapper appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The lyrics to "Buried Alive" by Chance the Rapper

I was in a dark space, between a rock and a hard place

Knew I was alive when my heart raced

Buried alive, but very alive

They'd be very surprised to find out Harry survived

The boy who lived got tied up for marryin’

Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye

Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie

Called out his arrogant lies, tossed him in a hole

The middle of nowhere you never could find

Where's his money now? Wherе his wife at?

Where his managеr? Where his hype at?

Then they threw the dirt on the casket

And into the hunt for the baby and the basket

Nobody Moses, alone with the mallet

That's when the pen turned the stone to a tablet

Jailbreak stylus, I chiseled like Shawshank

I fought for my life, Ray Gibson, Claude Banks

My ideas turn a cage into shark tank

Tears over war paint, gotta give the Lord "Thanks"

Walkin’ through the desert, same mighty sword

Not yet tired, but I might be sore

I was in a dark space

My mind was playin' tricks like Scarface

My pen strong like an one-inch punch

I eat all they cornbread, they don't want they lunch

I was in a dark place, it was me and my pen

None of my friends, none of my kin

None of my weapons, one of my limbs

One of my arms, I made a beat with my elbow first

Then my fist started knockin' like the bell don't work

In my palm was the pen from that one fable

The old legendary story of the lunch table

Then I kicked a technique that was so fatal

It went fall down Babylon, Jericho Dagon

Melt every wall in the dungeon dragon

We was in a dark place, now the lights back on

I just needed, I just needed somethin' I could rap on

Right then and there the roof caved, quick rubble stone

The kid kicked another hole, the dirt filled another hole

The pen in the hand of a hero arose

Clenched fist clawin' its way out, the highs and the lows