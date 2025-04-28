Toby Keith's Horse Will Race at 2025 Kentucky Derby: "It Was Toby's Dream..."

While Toby Keith will sadly not be around to watch the 151st Annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this coming weekend, the late country icon's presence will most certainly be felt at the traditional horse-racing competition.

According to an Instagram post from Keith's official account, the musician's own horse, Render Judgement, is among this year's hoofed contenders.

Toby Keith's horse, Render Judgement, will race at 2025 Kentucky Derby

"It was Toby’s dream," reads the caption, which goes on to add: "He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch."

Keith's horse Render Judgement will be among the 20 horses competing in this year's Derby, a fact that will certainly inspire plenty of country music fans to tune in.

Toby Keith was a major horse-racing enthusiast

According to BloodHorse, Keith (who died last year at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer) owned several hundred race-ready Thoroughbreds that he rode, sold, and bred via a business known as Dream Walkin' Farms.

“He was a guy who loved horse racing, all facets of it,” professional horse trainer Bret Calhoun told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune last year. “He loved the breeding part of it, the racing, and he was a big promoter of horse racing. Just an overall good guy. A patriotic guy. He was one of those guys that everyone wanted to be around and he kind of kept himself open to the public. He’d go to the races at Oaklawn, go across the street to the local bar and hang out with the people.”

Calhoun continued: “He let you do your job. He was a guy who just loved the action and the horses. He would never try to force you to do this or that. He let you do what you’re supposed to do. He was involved, but he just kind of watched it, listened to you, took your advice and let you do your job.”

Keith's love of horses even made its way into his music, the most notable example being the 2003 single, "Beer for My Horses" (the song ultimately inspired the 2008 film of the same name).

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will air on USA Network and NBC, respectively. All coverage can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Click here for everything you need to know!