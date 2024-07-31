Will Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die Get a Season 2? Everything to Know

In case you needed a reminder, Peacock recently opened a temporal doorway back to ancient Rome in its new historical series: Those About to Die (all 10 episodes are now streaming right here).

Featuring the acting talents of Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon, the show takes place in the cutthroat world of gladiatorial combat and other spectacle-driven events that kept the Roman populace pacified under the rule of Emperor Vespasian (played by Hopkins). After all, it was he who gave down the order to begin construction on that circular arena known as the Colosseum. Betrayal, politics, and sex are all par for the course in this overarching tale of intrigue.

RELATED: Peacock Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die (WATCH)

But with the show now streaming after months of hype, audiences are wondering...

Has Those About to Die Been Renewed for Season 2? With Season 1 only just making its debut, there's no official news on if Those About to Die will return for another season. With that said, creator Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) and director/executive producer Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) have plenty of ideas for a sophomore season if the series gets renewed.

Speaking with Empire for the magazine's August 2024 issue, Rodat teased "a roadmap for multiple seasons, which we are jumping out of our skin with excitement over." Emmerich discussed the matter with Collider, revealing that he'd like to take out of the The Godfather Part II playbook in a potential second season.

"Meaning, Godfather 1 was this perfect movie, and they said, 'What should we do?' They went into the past," he explained. "You show how all this came to be, that Domitian became emperor, and that gets his son in trouble because he's related to him. They go after him and he survives. Then, on the other hand, tell the story of all these characters and what happens further. I don't want to give that away."

How to Watch Those About to Die

All 10 episodes of Those About to Die (based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Daniel Mannix) are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Emmerich directed five installments, with Marco Kreuzpaintner helming the rest.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!