This sketch took an unexpected turn we're still laughing about!

Chloe Fineman's Belle Is Disturbed by Her Father's Secret in SNL's "The Mirror" Sketch

In January 2022, Saturday Night Live delivered a send-up of Beauty and the Beast that fans still talk about today. The sketch features Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman as the Beast and Belle, respectively, operating a magic mirror that allows Belle to see her father in real time whenever she wants.

Unfortunately, it's an innocent request that spirals out of control rather quickly!

Sure enough, the magic mirror grants Belle her wish to see her father. Belle finds herself watching as her dad — hilariously played by William Dafoe — returns home and finds Belle isn't there. Although he seems a little too happy that his daughter is nowhere to be found, Belle takes this as a sign that she is genuinely missed.

"Of course he misses you, Belle, he'd be a fool if he didn't," said the Beast.

However, Belle's father becomes obsessed with determining if he's "definitely" alone in the cottage.

"Uh-oh," the Beast said. "It seems like your father really wants to make sure he's alone."

"Well, he's never been by himself before… he's probably frightened," Belle explains.

"Yeah, I think we're the ones who should be frightened," he quipped.

A quick cut back to Belle's father says it all: He's busy lighting candles while singing, "This is the best day of my life" to himself.

"Maybe he's cold," Belle offered.

"Nope, not a shot, I know exactly what's happening here," Beast deadpanned.

Pete Davidson as The Beast and Chloe Fineman as Belle during the “Beauty and the Beast” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 47 Episode 12 on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

To Belle's — and viewers' — horror, her father takes every framed photo on the mantle and turns them face-down one by one as he cries out, "Don't look at me!"

(Except, of course, for a picture of a horse. "Look at me," the father ordered. Yikes.)

"He just seems to be so lost without me," Belle said, trying to explain away her father's problematic behavior. The Beast doesn't see things that way, however, and delivers the bad news.

Kyle Mooney as Chip, Mikey Day as Lumière, Pete Davidson as The Beast, Chloe Fineman as Belle, Kenan Thompson as Cogsworth, Punkie Johnson as Mrs. Potts during the “Beauty and the Beast” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 47 Episode 12 on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Saturday, January 29, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Belle, this guy's not thinking about you at all and if he is, we've got bigger problems."

Cue Belle's father throwing romantic music on the record playing, dancing around the room (moves that Dafoe absolutely nailed), and eventually repeatedly spanking himself with his own belt. Clearly, Belle's request to see her father was one of the worst decisions she could've made.

Before long, classic Beauty and the Beast characters like Mrs. Potts, Lumière, and Chip showed up to react to Belle's father's unexpected actions. Surprisingly, most of them approved of what they saw, adding to Belle's embarrassment.

Belle grew up a lot that day. She probably thought she'd already seen it all already, too — you know, with the whole "falling in love with a beast" thing and all.