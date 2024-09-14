John Legend & Ariana Grande's "Beauty and the Beast" Cover Will Levitate You

Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Get Emotional and Connect | Behind the Mic | The Voice

John Legend and Ariana Grande were Coaches together on Season 21 of The Voice, but that wasn't the first time they'd worked together. In 2017, the vocal powerhouses teamed up for a cover of "Beauty and the Beast," tied to the live-action film released that same year. And they took the song to new heights.

Watch John Legend and Ariana Grande perform "Beauty and the Beast"

John Legend visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on September 05, 2024 in New York City; Ariana Grande arrives at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Christophe Petit Tesson/PA Images via Getty Images

Grande, known for her impressive range and emotional delivery, is captivating on this song, and Legend's harmonies with her are velvety smooth. Between Legend's silky tenor and Grande's angelic pipes, this "Beauty and the Beast" cover is one of the most memorable yet.

The accompanying music video featured Grande and Legend performing the song in an opulent ballroom, reminiscent of the iconic dance scene from the film. Grande wore a stunning red dress that served as a nod to the magical rose that cursed the young prince; she was surrounded by dancers that made up the flower's petals. Legend looked dashing while playing the piano, his signature.

"Beauty and the Beast" was initially made famous by Angela Lansbury when she sang the tune as the short and delightfully stout Mrs. Potts during the romantic climax of the 1991 film. The theme also earned a recording by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson that appeared during the end credits of the animated classic.

The song scored several awards and accolades, including the 1992 Golden Globe for Best Original Song and a 1992 Academy Award for Best Original Song. "Beauty and the Beast" also got eight Grammy nominations in 1993. Dion and Bryson won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

Want to see more impressive musical moments? Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Legend returns to the Coaches' panel for Season 27 in 2025.