Dog Man Starring Pete Davidson Sets Peacock Premiere Date: When to Watch

The adaptation of Dav Pilkey's bestselling children's books arrives on Peacock in May.

Dog Man, the DreamWorks Animation adaptation of Dav Pilkey's bestselling children's books, is coming to Peacock exactly one month from today — Friday, May 30, the NBCUniversal platform announced today.

The film, which nabbed over $140 million at the worldwide box office and currently holds a fresh score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, features an all-star voice cast comprised of Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Stephen Root (Office Space), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), and Ricky Gervais (The Invention of Lying).

Dog Man (2025). Photo: Peacock

In addition to writing and directing the project, DreamWorks Animation veteran Pete Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) also provided his voice to the titular human-canine hero.

“With the head of a dog and the body of a human, he has the best qualities of both,” Hastings said in an official statement. “Dog Man’s unwavering loyalty and infectious enthusiasm are matched only by his sharp investigative skills and his dedication to justice. He’s the kind of hero who’ll chase down a lead with the same gusto as he’d chase a frisbee, making him not just a great cop, but a true friend to all. And let’s face it, his ability to sniff out clues gives him a definite edge in crime-solving.”

Davidson, on the other hand, plays Dog Man's arch-nemesis, Petey the Cat.

