The first five episodes of The Day of the Jackal will make their debut on Peacock Thursday, November 14.

The Day of the Jackal: Lashana Lynch Hunts Eddie Redmayne's Chameleon Killer in New Peacock Trailer

Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise) has more spy disguises than Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in the official trailer for Peacock's new assassin thriller TV series, The Day of the Jackal.

The Academy Award-winning actor steps into the shoes a mysterious and highly effective killer-for-hire, who finds his match in a tenacious British intelligence operative Bianca, played by BAFTA-winner Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, No Time to Die). Given the assassin's chameleon-like ability to blend in anywhere, the hunt across Europe won't be an easy one, not least of all because Bianca's superiors think she should abandon what they perceive to be a "wild goose chase."

Speaking with Vanity Fair over the summer, executive producer Nigel Marchant explained that a criminal operating in the modern day would need to be craftier than ever, hence the narrative emphasis on Jackal's ability to disguise himself. “We’re photographed and videoed all the time now, so how can this person be chameleonic? How can he change his identity?” he said. “That’s where we got into the prosthetics and how we changed [Eddie’s] appearance."

Watch the official trailer for new Peacock series, The Day of the Jackal

What is The Day of the Jackal about?

Placing a contemporary spin on the 1971 bestseller of the same name by novelist Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal centers around a game of cat and mouse between a determined British intelligence officer and a lone assassin (codename: Jackal) who is as elusive as he is lethal. Their little game of tag across Europe, however, leaves a trail of destruction in its wake.

The novel was previously adapted into a 1973 feature film directed by Fred Zinnemann (High Noon, From Here to Eternity), with Edward Fox playing Jackal.

Who stars in The Day of the Jackal?

In addition to Eddie Redmayne and LashanaLynch, the series also features the acting talents of Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Richard Dormer (Secret Invasion), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Lia Williams (His Dark Materials), Khalid Abdalla (Moon Knight), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sule Rimi (Andor), and Florisa Kamara (Cruella).

Check out some new first-look images from Peacock's The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 9 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 5 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 4 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Lashana Lynch as Bianca in Season 1 Episode 3 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Lashana Lynch as Bianca in Season 1 Episode 2 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 1 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Photo: Peacock

When does The Day of the Jackal premiere?

The first five episodes of The Day of the Jackal are scheduled to make their exclusive American debut on Peacock Thursday, November 14. Weekly episodes will then follow every week until the double-episode finale Thursday, December 12. Audiences in the United Kingdom can check out the show on Sky a week earlier than their American counterparts — Thursday, November 7.

The Day of the Jackal was developed for the small screen by writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies). Brian Kirk directed the show and is an executive producer alongside Eddie Redmayne; Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant of Carnival Films; Sam Hoyle of Sky Studios; and Sue Naegle. Lashana Lynch and Chris Hall are co-executive producer and producer, respectively. Forsyth, meanwhile, offered up his expertise in the role of a consulting producer.