SVU Snagged Bradley Cooper, Angela Lansbury, & Rita Moreno for This Fantastic Crossover

Worlds collide in one of the best Law & Order crossover episodes ever, "Night."

By Chris Phelan
It's no secret that many of Hollywood's best and brightest have an episode or two of Law & Order on their resumes. In fact, many consider a credit on the iconic franchise a rite of passage in the acting world.

The unforgettable Season 6, Episode 20 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, "Night," features a jaw-dropping amount of stars. Viewers were treated to seeing Bradley Cooper, the late Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, and Alfred Molina star alongside SVU mainstays Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Ice T! We know, it sounds too good to be true. Well, the all-star crossover episode is real — and it's amazing.

The episode sees the SVU team track down a serial rapist (Molina's Gabriel Duvall) who attacks immigrants, sometimes kills them, and leaves his victims with money after the assaults. Cooper's character Jason Whitaker was his lawyer. Lansbury executed an energetic portrayal of Eleanor Duvall, Gabriel's mother. Moreno played neighborhood activist Mildred Quintana.

"Night" is technically a crossover episode, seeing the world of SVU collide with a short-lived spinoff, Law & Order: Trial By Jury. These special episodes don't come around very often, but when they do, fireworks are always guaranteed.

Speaking of crossovers, Hargitay recently teased a crossover of epic proportions that could give countless fans the reunion they've been wanting — and it could happen sooner than viewers think.

Bradley Cooper and Angela Lansbury on Law And Order SVU
Gabriel (Alfred Molina), Eleanor Duvall (Angela Lansbury), and Jason Whitaker (Bradley Cooper) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 6 Episode 20. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Mariska Hargitay pushes for a Benson-Stabler reunion

During a recent interview with Variety, Hargitay revealed that she wants another Bensler reunion is actively trying to make it happen as soon as possible. The last time the SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime worlds collided was during the series' 2022-2023 season, and Hargitay is pushing behind the scenes to make another crossover happen!

"I'm actually planning on it," she confessed. "I just told [Meloni] the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

There are no sweeter words for fans than "it's time" regarding Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler!

