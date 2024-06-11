That Feeling When: You're About to Get a Ride from a Two-Star Uber Driver

Steve Carell Was an Early Taylor Swift Fan, Shares The Office Reboot and Despicable Me 4 Details

Steve Carell Was an Early Taylor Swift Fan, Shares The Office Reboot and Despicable Me 4 Details

Gleeson's set to star in a new series set in The Office universe, so he went straight to the source.

Steve Carell Reveals Domhnall Gleeson Called Him to Ask About The Office: "He's Great"

Actor and comedian Steve Carell made his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 10, to talk about his Broadway debut in Uncle Vanya ("I was waiting for my kids to grow up," he told Jimmy Fallon), and the upcoming Despicable Me 4. But before he gave Fallon a preview of what to expect from the sequel — get ready to meet Baby Gru! — the Tonight Show Host had to get Carell's take on the upcoming show set in The Office universe.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"I heard that they're going to reboot The Office?" Fallon asked Carell. Technically, the as-yet-untitled project isn't a reboot of the classic NBC comedy series, but a show that's set in the same universe as The Office, with brand-new characters.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the New Series Set in The Office Universe

"Yeah," Carell told Fallon. Tapping his improv comedy roots, Carell added, "And I don't know if you know this — it's gonna be all the original cast. I'm in it!"

"Don't get people excited," Fallon jumped in. While Carell is not reviving his role as Michael Scott to topline the show, he did reveal that he's connected with the actual new star about the project.

Steve Carell during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1985, Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Domhnall Gleeson called Steve Carell to ask about working on The Office

Carell confirmed the actor set to star in the planned show from The Office creator Greg Daniels.

"I know Domhnall Gleeson, who I did The Patient with, is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure," Carell told Fallon. "He's an excellent actor." The Irish actor, who played Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies and Armitage Hux in the Star Wars franchise, is also known for films like Ex Machina and About Time.

"He actually called me and asked, you know, 'Should I do this? Did you enjoy it?" Carell shared, adding that "he's great."

RELATED: How Angela Kinsey Accidentally Created One of The Office's Funniest Subplots

"That's a class act," Fallon said.

Watch Carell's full interview — which includes a story from his acting past in which he learned, "Don't go off script with a baboon!" — above.

Domhnall Gleeson arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steve Carell "will be watching" the show set in The Office universe

While The Office followed the employees of the Dunder-Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the new series finds the same documentary team following a struggling local newspaper staff.

Despite Carell's Tonight Show teasing, there are zero plans to feature any Office characters as of yet. And that includes Michael Scott.

"I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit.