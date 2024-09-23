All About Snoop Dogg's Parents, Who Are His Mirror Image

Who is Snoop Dogg's late mother, Beverly Tate?

Fans can thank Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg's late mother, for his beloved stage name that transformed him from Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. to the D-O-double-G. His childhood nickname "Snoopy" — inspired by his love for the Peanuts character — later became "Snoop Doggy Dogg," as the rapper's career began to take off.

"My mother'd say, 'You watch [Snoopy the dog] so much, you startin' to look like him.' So she started calling me Snoopy," the Season 26 Voice Coach told NBC Nightly News in August 2024. "That's the only name my mother called me my whole life. My mother never called me by my real name my whole life. All she ever called me was Snoopy. That became my name, that became who I was when I went outside to play, when I went to school, when I went to church, Snoopy."

According to People, Tate worked as a church choir director for several decades before becoming an ordained evangelist. She authored two books under the name Beverly Broadus Green: Real Love and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman. Tate passed away at the age of 70 in October 2021. Following the news of Tate's passing, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a few photos with his mother as a touching tribute.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA," Snoop Dogg wrote. He shared another post with the words, "Till. We. Meet. Again." In another Instagram post, Snoop shared a photo of him and his mother hugging with huge smiles, captioned, "Mama thank u for having me 🙏🏾🌹."

As you can see here, the resemblance between mother and son is uncanny.