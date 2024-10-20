All About Snoop Dogg’s Grandkids

Snoop Dogg has earned many titles over the years. He’s a Grammy-nominated artist, a Coach on The Voice Season 26, and a proud dad of four kids. But his favorite title these days has to be “Papa Snoop,” his grandchildren’s adorable nickname for the rapper.

Snoop (whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 27, as well as daughter, Cori, 25, with his wife Shante Broadus. He’s also a dad to son Julian, 26, with Laurie Holmond. Through his two oldest sons, Snoop is a grandfather of seven.

"[My grandchildren are] different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way,” Snoop said on the Jennifer Hudson Show in 2024, adding they all call him “Papa Snoop."

Snoop has said that being a grandfather has made him want to “better” himself. “My grandbabies, man, like having kids was the greatest experience I ever had. But having grandbabies is an even better experience because all the mistakes I made as a father I get to make up as a grandfather,” he told Access Hollywood. “I get to, you know, try to better myself and be better for them and that’s what life is about.”

Snoop goes all out for his grandbabies. As he revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, he goes undercover to their birthday parties to make sure the attention stays on them and not their famous grandfather. “When I first started going to my grandkids’ parties, the parents would rush me … So I had to figure out a way to take Snoop Dogg out of the party," he said. His solution? Dress up as the theme of the party and stay in costume the whole time. He’s come as a giraffe, a shark, and even “Buzz Lightworth,” as Snoop calls the Toy Story character.

Read on to learn more about the grandbabies Papa Snoop loves so much.

Zion Kalvin Broadus

Born in January 2015, Zion Kalvin Broadus is Snoop’s oldest grandchild. At the time, Snoop posted an adorable video of the newborn baby boy to announce that he was officially a “proud grandad.” The rapper’s son Corde Broadus, who also goes by Kalvin Love, shares Zion, now 9, with his then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer.

Elleven Love Broadus

In August 2018, Snoop’s son Corde welcomed daughter Elleven with his wife Soraya Love, making Zion a big brother. At just 6 years old, Elleven already has a music credit; the little girl’s voice is featured on her dad’s song “Levy 2” and also appears in the music video.

Cordoba Journey Broadus

Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus and his wife, Phia, welcomed their first child, daughter Cordoba, in March 2019. Snoop’s 5-year-old granddaughter has even made a few special public appearances with The Voice Coach. In May 2023, Cordoba attended a Chanel fashion show with Snoop and helped her grandpa learn French ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kai Love Broadus

Corde and his wife Soraya Love welcomed their son, Kai, on September 15, 2019. He sadly passed away 10 days after his birth. "My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us," Corde wrote on Instagram at the time, via TODAY.

Sky Love Broadus

In February 2021, Corde’s wife Soraya Love gave birth to the couple’s third child together, a son named Sky. Snoop’s wife Shante Broadus, who goes by Mama Tae to her grandkids, posted a sweet video of her newborn grandson on Instagram. At only 3 years old, he can count to 100 in both English and Spanish.

Chateau Broadus

Cordell Broadus and his wife, Phia, welcomed their second child together, Chateau, in March 2021. And the 3-year-old has already logged time in the recording studio with Papa Snoop. In February 2024, Snoop posted a video of him dancing with his granddaughters, Chateau and her big sister Cordoba, as he spun around in his chair.

Symphony Sol

Snoop announced the arrival of his youngest grandchild, baby girl Symphony Sol, with a sweet Instagram post in May 2023.

“Newborn member of the Broadus clan,” the proud grandfather captioned a photo of the baby girl wearing a onesie with “Little Sister” written on the front. Cordell Broadus and his wife, Phia, announced they were expecting their third daughter together with a family photo shoot in December 2022.