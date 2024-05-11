Maya Rudolph Has Been Hiding at SNL for 17 Years

Is Saturday Night Live new or a repeat tonight? Here's everything to know about the May 11 episode's Host and Musical Guest.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 11, 2024?

Last week, pop star Dua Lipa lit up Studio 8H as Saturday Night Live's May 4 Host and Musical Guest Lipa performed "Illusion" and "Happy For You" from her Radical Optimism album and starred in hilarious sketches, including an unexpected tribute to a certain pasta dish.

"It is just the most incredible experience I've ever been through. It's just been such a thrilling journey," the "Houdini" singer told WNBC’s Adam Kuperstein as she prepped for the big night.

Lipa's episode was the first since Ryan Gosling's wildly successful third stint as Host, which featured a sketch so popular, Gosling and Mikey Day resurrected the characters on The Fall Guy premiere's red carpet. All in all, it's been a fantastic 49th season for the long-running sketch show — and there are only two episodes left!

But is there a new SNL this week?

Chloe Troast and Host Maya Rudolph during Promos in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Is SNL new tonight, May 11, 2024? Yes! You can expect a fresh episode of Saturday Night Live tonight.

Who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

Maya Rudolph.

The LOOT star is considered SNL royalty, having been a cast member from 2000-2007 alongside fellow beloved cast alums Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. Rudolph has hosted twice previously, and made many cameos on SNL in the years since, including multiple turns playing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rudolph most recently returned for Kate McKinnon's December 16, 2023, show. She appeared in McKinnon's monologue and several sketches, including the hilarious "ABBA Christmas."

ABBA Christmas

Vampire Weekend is the Musical Guest. They released their fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, on April 5, 2024.

Who's hosting the Saturday Night Live season finale? Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the UK special screening of "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England; Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jake Gyllenhaal is hosting SNL's Season 49 finale with "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter as Musical Guest.

The star of 2024's Road House remake has hosted SNL twice previously, on January 13, 2007 and April 9, 2022.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig appear during the Super Showcase Spokesmodels sketch on Saturday Night Live. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

Stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

