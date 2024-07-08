Simone Biles & Husband Jonathan Owens Look So Happy Wearing Matching Team USA PJs

Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

When you're one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history, and you're only a few weeks away from competing in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games, sometimes there's only one thing to do:

Have an adorable couple's photoshoot with your husband in matching Team USA pajamas!

That's exactly what gymnastics legend Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, did over the weekend. On a July 7 Instagram post, the couple fully embraced Biles' impending arrival in Paris with a professional photoshoot wearing official Team USA pajamas— and the results are a perfect combination of dramatic, romantic, and (above all) comfiness.

See the stunning six-photo Instagram carousel here.

“Land of dreams 🇺🇸🤍✨,” Biles captioned.

While the official Team USA uniforms (spanning multiple sports and events) have understandably been getting all the attention ahead of the Summer Olympics, Biles and Owens did what so many of us would love to be able to do: Make pajamas look effortlessly stylish and comfortable. The duo — who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April — look cooler than most people just by throwing on some sleepwear!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The last photo showing Biles and Owens looking as happy and relaxed as possible says it all. If the seven-time Olympic medalist has any nerves ahead of the 2024 Summer Games, she's doing a fantastic job of hiding them in front of cameras.

Simone Biles recently punched her ticket to the Paris Olympics

Although Biles' inclusion on Team USA this summer was a foregone conclusion for many gymnastics fans, the superstar actually only recently cemented her spot on the United States Olympic roster.

Team USA was finalized at the end of June at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera will join Biles in Paris after months of practice, perseverance, and hard work.

Granted, this isn't the Olympic lineup many gymnastics fans expected to see. However, injuries to perennial stars (and Olympic hopefuls), such as Shilese Jones' leg injury sustained during training, caused the Team USA lineup to look slightly different than expected. Fans shouldn't worry, though: all five women are more than capable of bringing home multiple gold medals. Biles — the de facto team captain — explained how she and her teammates will feel the pressure in Paris, but it's a pressure they can easily overcome.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

"I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren't the best," Biles told reporters at the Olympic trials in Minneapolis. "We weren't under the best circumstances, either, but I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we're better athletes."