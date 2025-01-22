Sarah Silverman Left a Uniquely Odd Memento in Her SNL Office As a Cast Member

Trump Pardons Almost All of the Violent Jan. 6 Rioters, Signs "Gulf of America" Executive Order

The Emmy-winning comedian was an SNL cast member for one season in 1993.

Sarah Silverman leaves a lasting impression — just ask the people who took over her office at Saturday Night Live.

The comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 21 to talk about her new musical, The Bedwetter, based on her 2010 autobiography. Because Silverman is a Saturday Night Live alum like Jimmy Fallon, their conversation turned to the highly-anticipated SNL50: The Anniversary Special, happening on Sunday, February 16. Both Silverman and Fallon recently joined forces with five decades' worth of cast alums on a sprawling New York magazine cover.

Silverman was 22 when she joined the cast, and more than 30 years later she still remembers her "awesome" time there. "It was great. I loved it," she said during her Tonight Show visit, describing herself as "scrappy" at the time.

"I was there for one season, I made an indelible impact," Silverman told Jimmy Fallon after he asked her about her time on the show. "I was there the 1993-94 season, and I remember at that time I had learned a craft."

Sarah Silverman left an odd "craft" on the ceiling of her SNL office

"I had figured out a craft where you can take tampons... dip them in water and then whip them against a wall and they just splat and stay. They'll stay forever," she continued. "But you can pull them off and they don't make a mark. I did that in my office, I whipped a wet tampon — wet from water, you know — into the corner."

Sarah Silverman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 58 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Silverman recalled how she returned to SNL "10 or 15 years later," and she ran into Mike Shoemaker, then an SNL producer, and currently the Executive Producer of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Shoemaker told her, "Guess what's still in your office..."

"It was there!" she revealed, shocked that her tampon art survived long after she left the halls of SNL.

"It's a craft that lives a long life," joked Fallon, as Silverman joked, "And it's a great craft for girls."

When was Sarah Silverman on SNL? Sarah Silverman was a writer and cast member on SNL from 1993-1994, during the show's 19th season. It aired from 1993-1994. Silverman returned to host SNL on October 4, 2014, during the show's 40th season.

Watch sketches from Sarah Silverman's Season 19 run at SNL below.

