Rainn Wilson Reacts to Viral Moment When He Sat Next to An Unsuspecting Fan Watching The Office

Here's what you need to know about the The Office alum's wife and their son.

All About Rainn Wilson's Family with His Wife Holiday Reinhorn: "Love at First Sight"

The 2013 series finale of The Office centered around Rainn Wilson's character Dwight Schrute marrying the head of Dunder Mifflin's accounting department, Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey). But in real life, Wilson had already been married for nearly two decades.

Rainn Wilson, 58, is married to Holiday Reinhorn, 60. In 2019, Wilson celebrated their 24th anniversary by posting a loving tribute to Reinhorn with a throwback pic on his Instagram, captioning the photos: “Today is the 24th wedding anniversary of me and the love of my life, Holiday Reinhorn. She is a radiant, beautiful, strange Danish flower and I am beyond grateful to be with her on our weird, poetic journey.”

Here's what to know about Wilson and his longtime love, and their family together.

Rainn Wilson and his wife writer Holiday Reinhorn attend the Cocktail Reception for the World Premiere of "Blackbird" at the Nordstrom Supper Suite during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Day 2 on September 6, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Getty Images

How Rainn Wilson Met His Wife Holiday Reinhorn: "Love at first sight"

Wilson and Reinhorn met when they attended the same acting class at University of Washington in the mid-'80s. They were classmates, but eventually lost touch, leading Wilson to look Reinhorn up in the Whitepages years later. The two reconnected, started dating, and eventually got married on June 30, 1995.

“I don’t believe in love at first sight — it simply doesn’t make sense — but that’s what happened to me,” Wilson wrote in his 2016 memoir, The Bassoon King. “I’ve been deeply in love with her ever since. For the record: Holiday is just awesome. Dark sense of humor and dangerously smart.”

According to HuffPost, Reinhorn arrived at the wedding ceremony along the Kalama River in Washington "on a raft filled with flowers, the couple built a fire so guests could throw in pieces of paper containing well wishes and they ended the evening by jumping into the river."

Holiday Reinhorn is an author

Wilson has released books like Soul Boom and The Bassoon King, and Reinhorn is a writer as well.

Big Cats, her short story collection, was published in 2005. Reinhorn has been featured in multiple literary magazines, and she teaches creative writing classes. In 2014, Wilson and Reinhorn co-founded The LIDÈ Haiti Foundation, "an educational organization that uses literacy and the arts to empower at-risk adolescent girls in Haiti."

Rainn Wilson, Holiday Reinhorn, and their son Walter McKenzie Wilson attend The World Premiere of Lucasfilm's highly anticipated, first-ever, standalone Star Wars adventure, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Marc Flores/Getty Images for Disney

How many kids does Rainn Wilson have?

Wilson and two have one child together. Their son, Walter McKenzie Wilson, was born in October 2004.

The couple lives near L.A., in a Spanish-style hacienda on "five-and-a-half acres of gardens, macadamia trees, and citrus groves, with distant views of the Pacific Ocean," as described by Architectural Digest in 2020. As Wilson revealed in a 2007 Associated Press interview, they also spend time at their cabin in Oregon when they have some time off.

Rainn Wilson, wife Holiday Reinhorn and son Walter Mckenzie Wilson attend the Harlem Globetrotters "You Write The Rules" 2013 tour game at Staples Center on February 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Wilson and Reinhorn have been married for almost 30 years. In June 2020, Reinhorn posted a picture on Instagram celebrating the 25th anniversary of her and Wilson's wedding, captioning the photo: "It’s been a ride of many wonders and twists and turns...but as the poets like to say—-if we weren’t supposed to dance...why all this music?"