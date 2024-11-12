Poker Face Adds Guest Stars Awkafina, Simon Rex, Method Man & Corey Hawkins For Season 2

Ella Langley and Riley Green: you look like you love me

Season 2 of Rian Johnson's hit Peacock series is shaping up to be just as star-studded as the first.

The list of guest stars for Season 2 of Poker Face continues to grow ever more impressive.

Peacock announced today that the Awkafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (The Deuce), and Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead) have all been tapped to make appearances in the show’s forthcoming batch of episodes.

A specific premiere date has yet to be announced for Season 2.

RELATED: How Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Was Born Out of a Columbo Binge During COVID Lockdown

Corey Hawkins attends a special presentation of "The Piano Lesson" during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2024; Awkwafina attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala on October 19, 2024; Simon Rex arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Emilia Perez" on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Method Man poses for a portrait at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Who else is guest starring in Season 2 of Poker Face? Awkafina, Rex, Smith, and Hawkins join the previously announced roster of Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Katie Holmes (Rare Objects), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), BJ Novak (The Office), Margo Martindale (The Americans), John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA), Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback) and Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso).

What is Poker Face about?

Inspired by the weekly mystery shows of the 1970s (think Columbo and Murder, She Wrote), Poker Face centers around “human lie detector” Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), who travels the country in a beat-up Plymouth Barracuda, solving all sorts of crimes.

Rian Johnson (Looper, Knives Out) created the project and serves as executive producer alongside Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, and showrunner Tony Tost. Johnson and Lyonne are also directors.

RELATED: Poker Face Creator Rian Johnson Has No Endgame in Mind for Hit Peacock Series

"We certainly have ideas," Nora Zuckerman told Variety last year (she and Lilla were showrunners on the first season). "There’s a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we’ll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup, I don’t think anybody expected it so soon. So it’s a real exciting prospect."

"We’re so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in," added Lilla. "And we’ve seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity."

When does Season 2 of Poker Face premiere?

Peacock has yet to announce a release date for Season 2 of Poker Face, which began production over the summer, though it’s probably safe to assume we won’t see any fresh footage until 2025.

In the meantime, stream all 10 episodes of the first season right here on Peacock!