John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim & More Join Peacock’s Poker Face Season 2 as Guest Stars

Natasha Lyonne on Peacock's Poker Face and Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees

The cast list for Poker Face keeps getting longer, and keeps getting better.

Rian Johnson’s hit Peacock whodunnit series Poker Face continues to add A-listers to its guest star list for Season 2. The latest additions? A pair of Saturday Night Live fan favorites, and a face plenty of Ted Lasso fans should recognize.

The Emmy-nominated Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a young woman who takes on a mystery each episode using her unique ability to tell when people are lying. The show became a breakout hit on Peacock last year, with its “case of the week” approach proving to be the perfect format for interesting guest stars to pop into her world as she travels the country.

Poker Face Season 2 Guest Stars

John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, and Sam Richardson. Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Gwynn, Merrell Hollis, and Atiba Jefferson

Poker Face Season 2’s latest guest star additions include Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback), as well as Ted Lasso and Veep star Sam Richardson. They'll all be showing up during Season 2 in yet-to-be revealed roles.

The trio joins a laundry list of other major stars set to appear in Season 2, including Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), BJ Novak (The Office), and Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear).

Along with Lyonne’s inspired casting, the guest stars were a key part of the equation that made Poker Face such a hit in Season 1. The first season featured stars like Lil Rey Howery, Adrien Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and dozens more across its 10-episode run. Plus, Judith Light's guest actress performance in Season 1 of Poker Face won Peacock its first-ever Emmy win.

When does Season 2 of Poker Face premiere on Peacock? No release date has been announced for when Season 2 of Poker Face will make its debut on Peacock, but work is well underway on Season 2, so more news should be coming soon about the show’s eagerly-awaited return.

How to Watch Rian Johnson’s Poker Face

The full, 10-episode first season of Poker Face is streaming now on Peacock.